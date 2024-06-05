Shane Lowry among best long shots to back ahead of 2024 Memorial tournament

Things went our way at the Canadian Open last week with Robert MacIntyre’s win as an 80-to-1 outsider, but now we head to a very different setup at the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

Not only is this event being held the week before the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, but it is also traditionally one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour circuit every year. The course is difficult, the field is deep and the purse is massive.

The field for this tournament is not wanting for starpower, but that hasn’t stopped oddsmakers from inserting Scottie Scheffler as a clear favorite at +360, well ahead of Rory McIlroy (+900) and Xander Schauffele (+900).

Collin Morikawa, fresh off back-to-back fourth-place finishes at the PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge, is next up at +1400 and defending champion Viktor Hovland rounds out the top-five at +1800.

It’ll take a massive effort from somebody further down the board to win this tournament, but we’ve seen some big prices get to the window at Jack’s Place. Here’s a few to consider:

2024 Memorial best bets

Shane Lowry (+7500, FanDuel)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Shane Lowry looks like great value in a golf tournament featuring an elite field. Lowry didn’t make any waves at the Canadian Open last week so maybe that’s why he’s drifted to 75-to-1, but it really doesn’t make that much sense considering he just finished T6 at the PGA Championship last month and he’s got decent history at Muirfield Village. Lowry has finished inside the top-20 in two of his last three trips to Jack’s Place and was T6 back in 2021.

Will Zalatoris (+7500, FanDuel)

It’s been an up-and-down year so far for Will Zalatoris, but you can hardly hold that against him. The 27-year-old missed almost the entire 2023 campaign with an injury and it’s taken some time for him to get his groove back. There have been flashes, though, including two top-5 showings in February and a T9 at the Masters. I’ll continue backing Zalatoris at these kinds of prices.

