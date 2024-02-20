Bet on this Phillies win total prop before the 2024 MLB season begins

The NHL and NBA are working through the regular season. March Madness is right around the corner.

But I start thinking about baseball once the Super Bowl wraps up.

Pitchers and catchers have already reported, and season-long futures markets are becoming more robust daily.

Before I dive into any more general league-wide analysis, let’s talk about the division most Inquirer readers care about – the National League East.

How am I looking to bet the NL East in 2023? Let’s discuss the entire division team by team.

NL East Odds

Team NL East Odds Win Total World Series Odds Playoff Odds Team Atlanta Braves NL East Odds -290 Win Total 101.5 (-105o/-115u) World Series Odds +450 Playoff Odds -4000 Team Philadelphia Phillies NL East Odds +330 Win Total 89.5 (-110o/-110u) World Series Odds +1500 Playoff Odds -235 Team New York Mets NL East Odds +1200 Win Total 82.5 (-115o/-105u) World Series Odds +5000 Playoff Odds +162 Team Miami Marlins NL East Odds +2700 Win Total 78.5 (-108o/-112u) World Series Odds +9000 Playoff Odds +310 Team Washington Nationals NL East Odds +12000 Win Total 66.5 (-105o/-115u) World Series Odds +25000 Playoff Odds +1700

(Odds via FanDuel)

Atlanta Braves

I can’t believe I’m about to write this, but you should probably bet the Braves to win the NL East in 2024.

I believe the team is still undervalued relative to predictive analytics.

The two projection systems I trust the most – FanGraphs’ ZiPS and Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA – predict the Braves win the division over 90% of the time. PECOTA projects the Braves come out on top 95% of the time.

A 90% projection gives us implied odds of -900. A 95% projection gives us implied odds of -1800.

Yet, you can bet the Braves for the relatively cheap number of -240 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta’s lineup gives the squad the highest floor of any MLB team. Ronald Acuna Jr., Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies are all projected to have three WAR seasons, with Acuna projected as the sport’s best player by a country mile.

That core alone might get you to 90 wins.

And the rest of the lineup might be underrated. Marcell Ozuna is mercurial, but his top gear is elite, as shown by his 139 wRC+ last year and 178 wRC+ during the COVID-shortened season. Jarred Kelenic is a high-upside youngster who has flashed middle-of-the-order power potential, even if he’s a left-field liability. Orlando Arcia is a league-average hitter, and David Fletcher is a suitable bench bat.

The Braves’ big offseason move was flipping Vaughn Grissom for Chris Sale, and I’m bullish on the trade.

Sale is a risk. Specifically, he’s an injury risk, given he’s pitched 150 innings across the past three seasons.

But he’s still elite at his best. After a shaky start, Sale tossed 80 innings in 15 post-May starts with a 3.16 ERA and a 30% strikeout rate. He regularly hit 97 on his fastball in mid-May, and his across-the-plate sweeping slider had a Whiff rate pushing 40%. He’s still vulnerable against right-handed bats, but his platoon splits weren’t as vast as I expected.

More importantly, Sale is a high-upside risk the Braves can take.

Atlanta has a deadly one-two rotation punch between Spencer Strider and Max Fried, while Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder are suitable innings eaters. Ian Anderson and AJ Smith-Shawver are two intriguing fifth-starter options, so depth isn’t an issue.

The bullpen is unspectacular but deep, with options ranging from Raisel Iglesias and AJ Minter to White Sox cast-offs Reynaldo Lopez and Aaron Bummer. While the lack of high-end options might bite them in the small-sample-size postseason, the bevy of OK options will play across 162 games.

If Sale finds velocity on his fastball and Whiffs on his slider, the sky is the limit, and that would provide the Braves with three legitimately deadly starting pitchers. The franchise has been desperately missing that during this recently dominant run.

The floor is high, the ceiling is higher, and the Braves should flirt with 100 wins no matter how Sale pans out.

Meanwhile, the rest of the division is relatively tame. The Phillies have dominant top-end talent but severely lack depth and MLB-ready prospects, so any injuries could bite them (something that won’t bother Atlanta). The Mets have taken a step back, the Marlins will be missing their Ace, and the Nationals are still rebuilding.

It’s a steep price, but surprisingly, I don’t think it’s steep enough. The Braves win the NL East nine times out of ten, and the markets aren’t adequately reflecting that.

Pick: NL East Division Winner (-240) at DraftKings

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are a simple team.

They’re running it back with the same core. They need a lot to break right for them and plenty to break wrong for Atlanta to compete for the division title, but at the minimum, they’re an elite Wildcard team with top-end talent.

The lineup should continue to rake between Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos. The Phillies were a top-five lineup in the second half of last season, and I expect more late-season power at Citizens Bank in 2024.

The rotation is arguably the best in baseball. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are perennial Cy Young contenders. Ranger Suarez is a decent third option, and I’m much higher on Cristopher Sanchez than most – he has an elite changeup that contributes to a near-60% ground-ball rate. Taijuan Walker is another fine innings-eater depth option that often produces hot streaks, like when he pitched to a 2.53 ERA across 13 starts from late May to late July.

Similarly, the bullpen is arguably the best in baseball. Jose Alvarado is a Trevor Hoffman candidate, while Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, and Jeff Hoffman are good set-up options. Matt Strahm is the perfect swingman, while Orion Kerkering is an analytics darling – he posted a 126 Stuff+ mark on his slider in 2023.

But the same issues remain.

You can’t DH both Schwarber and Castellanos, meaning one of the two worst defensive outfielders in the league will be out there. As mentioned, depth is a problem, which is exaggerated considering the age of the roster – the Phillies’ best players are over 30, and the core is another year older.

Between the aging roster, the low depth, and the predictive analytics, I’d happily recommend betting the Under on Philly’s win total.

ZiPS projects the Phillies for 85 wins in 2024, while PECOTA has them at 84, yet you can still buy Under 91 Wins (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook, which seems like a bargain.

The Phils should still earn a Wildcard spot, given three slots are available in a relatively depthless National League, but they can do that without reaching the 90-win mark.

Pick: Under 91 Wins (-110) at Caesars

New York Mets

I’m cautiously optimistic about the Mets.

We can’t get too excited. The Mets aren’t a World Series contender, nor an NL East contender. The rotation is thin, the bullpen is lackluster, and the lineup lacks star power sans Pete Alonso.

That said, the Mets should piece together a passable .500 season in 2023.

At the minimum, it can’t get worse for the Mets. Last year was so bad.

They even got unlucky. They only won 75 games, but their Pythagorean Win-Loss record was closer to 80-82, signaling positive regression.

The championship upside isn’t there, but the floor is much higher. These Mets are much easier to project than last year’s star-studded-but-aging roster.

Alonso will start at first and be the power bat, and many projections peg him for a 40-homer season. Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo are two four-to-five WAR players who should play 150 games at the top of the order while providing defensive flexibility. There’s nothing wrong with Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte, and Francisco Alvarez provides upside at the catcher position – the youngster hit 25 homers in 123 games last season.

The pitching staff is more challenging to project, but I can’t hate on a rotation led by Cy Young candidate Kodai Senga and Trevor Hoffman candidate Edwin Diaz. Projections are somewhat high on Jose Quintana, and a two-WAR season from him wouldn’t be unwelcome in Queens.

At least the Mets don’t have to worry about Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer’s age curve or injury potential.

The roster is basic with a clear hierarchy, and that’s fine.

The key for the Mets might be in-season additions. Steve Cohen is the most aggressive owner in the sport, and he won’t be shy about buying if he believes his team has a small shot at a Wildcard spot, which is somewhat likely considering the state of the National League.

If the Mets add a few middle-rotation arms, mid-tier relievers or extra outfielders sometime near the trade deadline, the team’s chances of reaching this relatively low win total increase substantially.

The Mets won 101 games in 2022 and assembled a superstar-littered-but-broken roster that we sold high on in 2023.

But the market has overadjusted to how bad the 2024 team could be. PECOTA projects the Mets should win 84 games (just as many as the Phillies), and ZiPS projects the squad with the 11th-most WAR among MLB rosters.

I’m willing to buy low on the new-look Mets and bet they win more games than they lose this Summer.

Pick: Over 81.5 Wins (-110) at Caesars

Miami Marlins

On the surface, the 2024 Marlins look like an easy sell-high team.

The Fish overperformed their Pythagorean win-loss record by nine games in 2023, primarily by winning 33 of their 47 one-run games (70%) behind an elite pitching staff.

In the offseason, Miami lost Ace Sandy Alcantara to Tommy John and power hitter Jorge Soler to the Giants.

We can’t expect Luis Arraez to maintain his .354/.393/.469 slash line – the most bullish projections have him batting .320 in 2024 – and I’m unsure if Jazz Chisholm will ever play an injury-free season.

That said, the books have set a relatively sharp win total for the Fish. Projections have them winning around 80 games, and their win total is between 77 and 78.5 across the market.

There’s not enough high-level offensive talent in the lineup. On the surface (again), an Arraez-Josh Bell-Chisholm-Jake Burger top-of-the-order looks good. Still, projections aren’t exceedingly high on any of them, and the Marlins still scored the fewest runs in the National League after acquiring Bell and Burger at the deadline.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the order looks rough. I’d like to see Xavier Edwards or Jacob Amaya break out.

But the Fish still have a lot going for them.

For example, the rotation is a top-10 unit even without Alcantara. Jesus Luzardo is an Ace-level starter with a supernova fastball (96 on average) and air-bending stuff (28% strikeout rate, 15% Swinging-Strike rate), and he tossed 180 innings last season. Eury Perez is among the best young pitchers in the game, with a changeup that rivals Alcantara’s. Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett are high-upside youngsters who’ve flashed brilliant stretches.

Meanwhile, the bullpen is also a top-10 unit. Several relievers broke out in 2023, including Tanner Scott, AJ Puk, and Andrew Nardi, and the unit was the main reason Miami had such incredible close-game success last season. Great relief pitching gives you a monster advantage in high-leverage situations, and Miami’s bullpen ranked sixth in FanGraphs’ Clutch metric last year.

So, where does this leave the Fish?

Likely in the same spot as last season. The Marlins are a .500 ballclub with excellent pitching and poor offense.

The win total might be decided on the margins. And, unfortunately, the Marlins aren’t marvelous on the margins. They ranked 21st in Defensive Runs Saved and 29th in BaseRuns last season.

Projections show some value on Over 77 wins (-110 at Caesars) for the Marlins. Still, given the lineup uncertainty, lackluster defense/baserunning, and incoming regression, I can’t advise a wager on the Marlins.

Pick: Pass

Washington Nationals

The Nationals were a pleasant surprise in 2023.

Lane Thomas, Stone Garrett and Jeimer Candelario all posted an OPS+ above 115. Joey Meneses and CJ Abrams underperformed at the plate but still posted a combined 4.8 WAR. Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey led a surprisingly frisky bullpen. Josiah Gray earned the team’s All-Star spot by posting a sub-3.00 ERA through May, and MacKenzie Gore showed flashes of potential.

The Nationals rallied in the second half, posting a crazy 17-11 record in August, and ultimately finished 2023 as MLB’s second-most profitable team to bet on.

But can we really see Washington re-creating the “magic” in 2024?

I doubt it.

For starters, the Nationals overperformed their Pythagorean Win-Loss record by four games, posting a 28-21 record in one-run games and a 6-2 record in extra-inning games. Regression looms in our nation’s capital.

Second, Thomas, Meneses, Garrett, and Abrams severely overperformed their expected stats, and Candelario now plays for the Reds.

Player wOBA xwOBA Player Lane Thomas wOBA .342 xwOBA .305 Player Joey Meneses wOBA .319 xwOBA .287 Player Stone Garrett wOBA .356 xwOBA .330 Player CJ Abrams wOBA .311 xwOBA .289

(Data via @JonPgh)

Among position players, ZiPS projects only one National for a two-WAR season (Abrams).

Third, and similarly, ZiPS projects only one Nationals pitcher for a sub-4.00 FIP in 2023 (Harvey), and the rotation is still led by Patrick Corbin, who will earn $35 million this season as MLB’s worst starting pitcher.

Fourth, and also similarly, Gray significantly overperformed his expected statistics, pitching to a 5.03 xERA. He’s posted a Left On Base rate over 80% in the past two seasons, and that number should regress closer to the league average (70%) at some point.

I am relatively high on Gore, who could improve if he can continue cutting his walk rate. Joey Gallo and Jesse Winker are interesting offseason additions, although I can’t imagine they’ll be difference-makers.

Ultimately, I believe Washington’s 2024 win total is inflated in the markets based on some lucky late-2023 results that were, in turn, based on some lucky “improvements” to young players.

ZiPS projects the Nationals for 66 wins in 2024, but PECOTA projects them closer to 58. I think too much regression looms for them, so I lean toward the latter projection and am happy to grab Under 67.5 Wins (-143) at BetRivers Sportsbook.

Pick: Under 67.5 Wins (-143) at BetRivers

