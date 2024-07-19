Matthew Jordan among the best 2024 Open Championship live-betting picks

The Open Championship looks like a three-horse race as we head into Friday evening, but given how difficult this course has played and how many players have posted some crooked numbers, there are likely still some twists and turns left in this tournament.

Shane Lowry leads the field at 7-under par and is the betting favorite at +200, but he’s got company at the top of the leaderboard in the form of Justin Rose and Daniel Brown, who are each sitting at 5-under. Scottie Scheffler, who is currently the second-favorite to win the tournament, is 2-under and tied for fourth-place with Billy Horschel and Dean Burmester at the time of writing.

But with so much carnage through the first two days, it does seem worth taking a sprinkle on a player or two a little further back and betting that the leaders will run into some serious trouble at some point.

The Open Live-Betting Picks

Matthew Jordan (+17000, FanDuel)

Sitting at even par after two rounds, the Englishman looks like one of the few golfers who has been able to do enough to keep his scorecard intact at Royal Troon. Jordan performed admirably at the Scottish Open last week and has carried that form into the Open, so don’t be surprised if he continues to hang around the top-10. You’ll need the leaders to stumble for this bet to have legs, but the price makes it worth it.

Dustin Johnson (+20000, FanDuel)

Like with Jordan, you’re counting on a few players above Dustin Johnson imploding, but an 8-stroke deficit isn’t a disaster for a player with DJ’s upside at this course. If he can keep it together and close the gap to four or even five strokes by this time tomorrow, you’ll be thrilled to have this ticket in your pocket.

