Best bets at the PGA Championship includes backing long shot Justin Thomas

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to get underway on Thursday, May 16 at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville, Ky.

Scottie Scheffler is the consensus favorite to win the Wanamaker Trophy at +400, but there’s plenty of starpower right behind him.

Rory McIlroy, who won this event when Valhalla last hosted it in 2014, is the second-choice at +750. McIlroy comes into Louisville riding the momentum of a win at the Wells Fargo last week and the Zurich Classic team event two weeks before that.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Jon Rahm (+1600) round out the top-five on the betting board.

The PGA Championship is usually a beast, four of the last five winners finished in single-digits under par, and the field is stacked, but that won’t stop us from finding some longshots to back this weekend.

2024 PGA Championship picks

Justin Thomas (+5500)

I wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Thomas ends up as a trendy pick in this range because of his local connections. The Louisville native hasn’t won in a while -- his last win was at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills -- but his form is actually better than you’d think given his price this weekend. Thomas has been boom or bust in 2024, but it’s been more of the former than the latter. JT has finished T12 or better in five of his 12 outings this season and responded to a missed cut at the Masters with a T5 at the RBC Heritage and a T21 at the Wells Fargo.

Will Zalatoris (+8000, FanDuel)

It’s no surprise that Scottie Scheffler leads this field in Strokes Gained at Major Championships, but it may surprise you to hear that Will Zalatoris ranks right behind him.

That’s good company to have for Zalatoris, who is quietly putting together a resurgent season after 2023 was essentially a wash because of an injury. Zalatoris has understandably been a tad inconsistent, but he’s shown some legitimate flashes with three top-10 finishes -- including a T9 at Augusta last month -- in 11 starts this year.

Zalatoris has as much talent as anybody in this field outside of the obvious, so getting him at this price seems like great value.

