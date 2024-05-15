Imagination to win Saturday’s race among best bets to make ahead of the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Much to the relief of horse-racing fans everywhere, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will be running in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, continuing his push for a Triple Crown.

However, another major contender has been scratched, previously-favored Muth, and will not be running at Pimlico Race Course, as he is dealing with an elevated body temperature.

The Preakness field is a much tighter one than we saw at Churchill Downs two weeks ago. Only nine horses will compete, three who ran in the Kentucky Derby, including Mystik Dan, fourth-place Catching Freedom and 17th-place Just Steel.

With Muth out, Mystik Dan is now the favorite with 5-2 odds. He’ll be running from the fifth post position, a bit more outside than the No. 3 spot he held at Churchill, but a different proposition considering the difference in size of the two fields.

Preakness Stakes predictions: Analysis

There’s a 50% chance of showers on Saturday in the Baltimore area. With uncertainty regarding whether there will be precipitation, when it might start and how much there might be, it’s difficult to know what the track conditions will be by post time. Be sure to keep this in mind when placing any early wagers.

Catching Freedom is a trendy pick after running extremely well at Churchill Downs with a chance to win late. Even though he finished fourth, he was about as close to the front as many runners-up have been, and he has a realistic chance to outrun Mystik Dan in the Preakness.

However, we’re staying away from the three horses who ran the Derby. It was a particularly demanding race, and two weeks is a very short turnaround time, which is why winning the Triple Crown is such a rare feat.

This also rules out Just Steel, who really struggled on the big stage at Churchill Downs, but with 15-1 odds to win, he could hold solid value to show.

Best bet: Imagination (6-1)

We’re backing Bob Baffert-trained Imagination, who didn’t run in Kentucky because he wasn’t allowed. Baffert is in the final year of his ban from Churchill Downs, but he is still very much a part of the sport at large.

Imagination has just six career starts, which has put minimal wear and tear compared to some of his challengers, and he has never finished worse than second in any of those runs.

His outside draw position should work nicely with his running style, and while he’s not a true long shot with 6-1 odds, it’s certainly enough value to make this wager worth your while.

