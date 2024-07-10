Byeong-hun An among the top long shots to bet ahead of the 2024 Scottish Open

One of the great stretches of golf is upon us.

The best players in the world have made their way across the pond for this week’s Scottish Open in order to get ready for the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Rory McIlroy, who won this event last year, is the lukewarm betting favorite at +800. McIlroy hasn’t played since his heartbreak at the U.S. Open in June. Xander Schauffele (+900) is right behind McIlroy. Schauffele was victorious at the Renaissance Club in 2022. Collin Morikawa (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1800) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2000) round out the top-5 on the oddsboard.

The last two winners at the Renaissance Club have been household names, but we’ve seen some surprises here including Bernd Weisberger in 2019 and Aaron Rai in 2021.

Will we see another sleeper lift the trophy? Or will this week belong to the big guns as they get ready for the final major championship of the 2024 season.

2024 Scottish Open picks

Byeong-hun An (+6000, FanDuel)

This is a bit tricky since Byeong-hun An withdrew in his last event, but that was due to illness so there is a chance that the withdrawal actually helps punters who want to back the South Korean after he finished T3 here in 2023. An has been steady all season with a runner-up, three top-5 finishes and nine top-10s, but he’s flying a bit under the radar in Scotland because of the starpower in this field.

Thomas Detry (+6000, DraftKings)

This number seems a bit too wide on a player that finished T15 at the U.S. Open last month and has played this course well. Detry has the made the cut in all five of his trips to the Renaissance Club and finished inside the top-10 in two of his last three trips, including a runner-up in 2021.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.