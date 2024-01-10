Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner have long shot betting value ahead of the 2024 Sony Open

The PGA TOUR got its 2024 season underway last week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. The Tour will stay in the Aloha State for this week’s Sony Open, which is the first full-field event of the new campaign.

The field for the Sony isn’t packed with stars and that shows in the odds board where Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+1600) and Tyrell Hatton (+1800) are essentially co-favorites, just ahead of Brian Harman (+2000), Russell Henley (+2200) and Corey Conners (+2500).

Chris Kirk, who won at Kapalua on Sunday, is +2500 after going off at +12500 last week.

Will we see another long shot winner in Hawaii this week? Here are a couple of guys worth backing at the Sony Open.

2024 Sony Open Picks

Matt Kuchar (+6000, FanDuel)

This is a course that seems to agree with Matt Kuchar. The 45-year-old has a win (2019) and eight top-1o finishes in 18 starts here, making it pretty clear that Kuchar’s game is a fit at Wai’alae Country Club. Kuchar fell off the radar a bit over the last few years, but he seemingly put things back together at the end of 2023 with a couple of top-10 finishes in the fall.

Akshay Bhatia (+7000, Caesars)

These are the kind of fields where it makes sense to back a young up-and-comer like Akshay Bhatia. The 21-year-old earned his first PGA Tour win last year at the Barracuda, finished runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open and was T4 at the Mexico Open, all three of which featured less-than-elite competition. Five of the last seven winners of this event played the previous week at Kapalua, so the fact that Bhatia teed it up and played pretty well at the Sentry is also a good sign.

Kevin Kisner (+40000, FanDuel)

Like Kuchar, this is another horses-for-courses pick. Kevin Kisner spent last weekend in the broadcast booth at the Sentry, but this week he’ll tee it up at a track that he loves to compete on. Kisner finished T3 last year and finished inside the top-5 four times in his last seven starts at the Sony Open. Kisner has not been playing great golf over the past few years, but those previous results are more than good enough to take a bite of this number against this field.

