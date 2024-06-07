Anton Lundell has long shot value to lead Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup matchup in goals

Everybody seems to agree with the oddsmakers for the Stanley Cup Final: There is very little that is separating the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

The Cats are the slight -130 favorites to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup at the time of writing and that suggests that, on a neutral venue, this would be a pure coin flip. But Florida has home-ice advantage and that earns the Panthers the slightest of bumps in the eyes of the market.

With that in mind, we’ll bypass the series moneyline and focus on a couple of props instead.

2024 Stanley Cup Final best bets

Leon Draisaitl to lead the series in goals (+600, FanDuel)

There is so much scoring power up front for these two teams. Sam Reinhart scored 57 goals in the regular season. Zach Hyman notched 54 and is currently pacing the playoffs with 14. And then there’s Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Aleksandar Barkov. With so many stars, somebody’s number was going to inevitably drift into an actionable range and for me that’s Draisaitl at +600.

The German is one of the league’s most prolific playoff scorers over the past few seasons and has 10 goals in his account already this tournament. In most series, Draisaitl would be second favorite behind Hyman, but with so many potential winners in this group he’s flown under the radar.

Anton Lundell to lead the series in goals (+7500, FanDuel)

If you’re looking for a longshot in this market, look no further than Anton Lundell. The 22-year-old Finn has cemented himself as one of the game’s best two-way centers already and has partnered up with Vladimir Tarasenko and Eetu Luostarinen to create a dynamic third line for the Panthers. Lundell’s line should get favorable matchups in this series and he’s already scored a few big goals, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he comes out of nowhere to cash this ticket.

