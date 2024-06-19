Byeong-hun An among top long shots to bet ahead of the 2024 Travelers Championship

The U.S. Open is now in the rear-view mirror, meaning we’re in the backstretch of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

This portion of the calendar, which takes the circuit from Connecticut to Detroit to the Quad Cities before heading overseas for the buildup to the Open Championship, kicks off with the Travelers at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The Travelers is a signature event, so the purse is massive and the 72-man field features plenty of starpower.

Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite at +360, ahead of Xander Schauffele (+750), Collin Morikawa (+1200), Ludvig Aberg (+1400) and Viktor Hovland (+1800).

The Travelers usually features a winning score around 20-under par.

2024 Travelers Championship picks

Byeong-hun An (+7500, FanDuel)

He may have really struggled at last week’s U.S. Open, but this has otherwise been a resurgent season for Byeong-hun An. The South Korean has five top-10 finishes and four of those saw him land inside the top-5. An’s performance at Pinehurst has caused him to fly under the radar a bit, but that’s good news for value-hunters who are looking to buy low on a player that has been consistent through the first six months of the season. An posted back-to-back top-5 finishes at the CJ Cup (which is also a TPC course) and the Wells Fargo in May, so he’s not that far removed from playing some terrific stuff.

Shane Lowry (+8000, FanDuel)

You’ll hear a lot about course history this week and while Shane Lowry has only played this track three times, he did post a top-20 last year. The Irishman may not be having a standout season in terms of big wins (although he won the team event with Rory McIlroy), but he’s got three top-10 finishes and is coming off a top-20 at Pinehurst. This number is too long on a player who can absolutely win this trophy.

