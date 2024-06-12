Brian Harman has long shot value to be the U.S. Open first-round leader

The U.S. Open gets underway on Thursday, June 13 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

Scottie Scheffler is the consensus favorite to win the tournament at a ridiculous price of +300, well ahead of Xander Schauffele (+1000), Rory McIlroy (+1100), Collin Morikawa (+1600), Viktor Hovland (+2000), Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) and Brooks Koepka (+2200).

It will take something extraordinary to beat this field on a difficult course over 72 holes, but when you shrink it down to just the first-round leader market, things open up.

Here are a few players worth a look to go low on Thursday.

2024 U.S. Open first-round leader bets

Brian Harman (+8000, FanDuel)

The betting world moves on quickly. Less than a year ago, Brian Harman was lifting the Claret Jug as the Open Champion and three months ago he was the runner-up at THE PLAYERS. And yet, Harman is a 120-to-1 longshot to win the U.S. Open this weekend. Harman’s recent form may not be eye-popping, but it isn’t concerning either. He’s a viable longshot pick, but his ability to get hot with the putter makes him a great punt in the first-round leader market.

Victor Perez (+10000, FanDuel)

Another longshot worth considering across a bunch of markets, Victor Perez checks into Pinehurst in terrific form. The Frenchman finished in third-place at the Canadian Open two weeks ago and then followed that up with a T12 at last week’s Memorial. He is very unlikely to win in this field, but here’s hoping he can stay hot for 18 holes and give us a good sweat for a triple-digit sleeper.

Martin Kaymer (+15000, DraftKings)

This one isn’t that complicated. The last time the U.S. Open came to Pinehurst, Martin Kaymer was the winner. The German’s form on LIV has been pretty sound with three straight top-20 finishes, including a T9 in Houston his last time out. This is a good way to see if Kaymer has some magic left at this track.

