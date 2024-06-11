Dustin Johnson has long shot value to win 2024 U.S. Open this weekend

Betting on the 2024 U.S. Open starts with one question: Do you just use your entire bankroll and bet Scottie Scheffler as a ridiculous +280 favorite, or do you spread it out and try to find a couple of players to beat Scheffler and the rest of this loaded field?

There will be plenty of punters who choose to do the former (and who can blame them?), but golf -- at least in most years -- is such a volatile sport that you will get yourself into trouble backing players at odds that short.

That especially holds true at the U.S. Open, which is usually a grueling tournament that thrives on chaos and carnage. Only three of the past 10 winners finished 10-under par or better and three of the past 12 U.S. Open champions hoisted the trophy at 1-over par.

The U.S. Open, which is back at Pinehurst for the first time since Martin Kaymer won it in 2014, should be one of the most difficult events on the calendar and the field, which is headlined by Scheffler but also features Xander Schauffele (+1100), Rory McIlroy (+1100), Collin Morikawa (+1400), Bryson DeChambeau (+1800), Brooks Koepka (+2000), Viktor Hovland (+2000), Ludvig Aberg (+2200) and Jon Rahm (+2800), is going to be a gauntlet.

But we’ve seen plenty of longshots have success at the U.S. Open (including last year with Wyndham Clark’s win as a +10000 outsider) and I’d prefer to bet some of the high-upside players down the board than latch on to one of the favorites in what should be a chaotic environment.

2024 U.S. Open picks

Dustin Johnson (+9000, FanDuel)

Sometimes it’s this simple: If you get the chance to bet Dustin Johnson at this kind of price, you should give it heavy consideration. That only becomes more true in a U.S. Open at a course that should reward Johnson’s ability off the tee. At this number, I’m not worried about DJ’s form but he’s won this year on LIV and we know he has the talent to beat this field.

Will Zalatoris (+10000, FanDuel)

We had success a couple weeks ago with a high-upside player that was flying under the radar because of inconsistency and this is a similar situation. Once regarded to be in the same class as Scheffler, Morikawa and Hovland, Will Zalatoris’ injury-plagued 2023 set him back a ways but he’s shown some flashes this year of the top-10 golfer he was back in 2022. It would take a decent leap for Zalatoris to win this event, but he’s one of a few players in this range with actual win equity.

