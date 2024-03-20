Mackenzie Hughes is among the top long shots to bet ahead of 2024 Valspar Championship

Scottie Scheffler won’t make the trip to the Copperhead Course for the 2024 Valspar Championship and that’s welcome news for punters after The World No. 1 won the last two PGA Tour events as the chalk.

And although Scheffler won’t be at the Valspar, the field is pretty deep plenty of star players looking to get their game in top form ahead of the Masters in three weeks.

Xander Schauffele is the clear betting favorite at +700 with Sam Burns (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1400), Jordan Spieth (+1600) and Brian Harman (+2000) finishing out the top-five.

The Copperhead Course is consistently one of the most challenging events on the PGA Tour schedule, so don’t be surprised if we see some chaos in the final event of the Florida Swing.

2024 Valspar Championship picks

Mackenzie Hughes (+9000, FanDuel)

Quietly, Mackenzie Hughes is putting together a solid start to 2024. Hughes doesn’t have a top-10 finish in his account just yet, but he has finished T31 or better in four of seven starts and has only missed one cut. Those aren’t world-beating numbers, but Hughes is consistently listed at big odds and that kind of form is more than OK in this range. Additionally, Hughes has great touch on, and around, the greens, and that’s pivotal at a course where you need to limit the damage and convert your scoring opportunities.

Victor Perez (+10000, BetMGM)

This one is pretty simple. Victor Perez is in good form, he finished 16th at the Cognizant Classic on a similar style course in Florida two weeks ago and he posted a T3 at the Puerto Rico Open in his last outing, and has winning upside. Perez hasn’t broken through on the PGA Tour but he has three DP World Tour wins, including at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Davis Riley (+25000, FanDuel)

There’s a logical reason that Davis Riley is sitting at +25000 despite finishing runner-up and T19 in his two starts at the Copperhead Course. He’s been really poor in 2024. Riley has missed the cut in five of eight outings this season and has yet to post a top-50 finish this year. It’s unlikely he’ll just snap into form this weekend, but this would be the course where he could do it.

