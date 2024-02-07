Hideki Matsuyama is a live long shot bet to make ahead of 2024 Phoenix Open

One of the best traditions in golf comes our way this week with the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s a tournament that fans, players and punters all have circled on their calendar and this year’s event should provide plenty of drama given how this season has started.

There have been five PGA Tour events in 2024 and all five have been won by a player who started the tournament with odds of 100/1 or longer. This tournament hasn’t been kind to longshots in the recent past, but with the way things are rolling right now we may see that change.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the consensus pre-tournament favorite at +450 and he’s the only player in the field with single-digit odds. Scheffler is the back-to-back defending champion at the WMPO and shot a combined 35-under par in his last two trips to TPC Scottsdale. Justin Thomas (+1000) looks like he’s back to his old self this year and finds himself as the second-favorite, just ahead of Max Homa (+1600), Sam Burns (+1800) and Jordan Spieth (+1800).

Let’s get to the picks:

» READ MORE: Make this Travis Kelce receiving yards prop bet before Chiefs face 49ers in Super Bowl

Waste Management Phoenix Open picks

Hideki Matsuyama (+5000, BetMGM)

Nothing is jumping off the page from Hideki Matsuyama so far this season but that’s not a bad thing for punters who are looking to back him at one of his favorite events. And it’s not like the Japanese has been bad, either. He is coming off a T71 finish in the weather-shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but Matsuyama finished at the Farmers Insurance Open and finished T30 at the Sony Open two weeks before that. Matsuyama, when he’s in form, is one of the best players in the world and has two wins (2016, 2017) at this event. That’s enough for me at this number.

Denny McCarthy (+9000, FanDuel)

It was not that long ago when punters were rushing to back Denny McCarthy. The Maryland native, known as one of the best putters int he world, made 30 starts during the 2022-23 wraparound season and finished inside the top-25 in half of them, which includes eight top-10 finishes and a runner-up at the Memorial. Other surging players like Byeong-hun An, Ludvig Aberg and Sahith Theegala are catching plenty of betting attention of late and it seems like McCarthy is flying under the radar. Good news for us.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.