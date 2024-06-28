Northern Ireland among long shots to bet ahead of the 2024 World Cup of Darts

The 2024 PDC World Cup of Darts gets underway on Thursday, June 27 and runs through Sunday, June 30 at Eissporthalle Frankfurt in Germany. The tournament consists of 40 teams (each consisting of two players) and takes place in two stages. The top four teams in the world (England, Wales, the Netherlands and Scotland) were given byes to the knockout stage, while the other 36 nations will compete in a group stage of twelve groups of three, with one qualifying from each group.

From there, it will be a single-elimination knockout tournament featuring the remaining 16 teams.

England (Luke Humphries and Michael Smith) are odds-on to win the tournament at -175, but there are plenty of other viable contenders in this field including the Netherlands (+370), Germany (+850), Scotland (+1200) and Wales (+1400).

The format for the World Cup of Darts is quite different from a normal tournament -- team-play is very rare in the sport -- so it is a bit dangerous to just back the chalk, especially since this is the debut for Humphries.

With that in mind, here are a couple of countries that could upset the odds this weekend in Frankfurt.

Northern Ireland (+2200)

Put simply, I think this is a terrific bet on a team that has winning upside. Brendan Dolan has played in all 13 World Cups ever held and now gets a new partner in rising young star Josh Rock. The 23-year-old is coming off a European Tour victory last month and is one of the best power scorers in this field. Rock posted an average of 100+ in each of his contests at the European Darts Open last weekend but fell short in the final to Ross Smith.

Dolan, who is known to love the big stage, should be a steady hand, while Rock provides the upside.

» READ MORE: Daniel Berger among best long shots to back ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Belgium (+2800)

There’s always some drama with Team Belgium in the World Cup of Darts and this year it’s whether or not Kim Huybrechts will be fully healthy after having his shoulder broken in a dustup with soccer hooligans last month. If Huybrechts is good to go, he and Dimitri Van den Bergh have potential to upset the odds in this field. Van den Bergh is just a few months removed from winning the UK Open and is a threat to win any title, while Huybrechts is a high-upside player with tons of scoring power. Huybrechts and Van den Bergh aren’t on speaking terms, but they still managed a run to the semifinals in 2023.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.