Will the Panthers repeat as 2025 NHL Stanley Cup champions? Long shot betting value lies with Utah

The NHL Entry Draft and free agency are just days away, and will surely shake up the outright betting markets. So, while the Florida Panthers’ thrilling Game 7 victory is still fresh in our minds, it’s also an interesting time to consider who profiles as potential outright bets for the 2024-25 season.

There is a good case to be made for a number of true favorites at the top of the board. For that reason it’s unlikely we see any particular side enter the season much below the 9/1 range.

2024-25 Stanley Cup Championship odds

Panthers, Stars +900 Oilers +950 Rangers, Avalanche, Hurricanes +1200 Devils +1300 Golden Knights, Maple Leafs +1600 Canucks, Bruins, Jets +2000 Kings +2200 Lightning +2500 Senators, Predators, Red Wings +3500 Blues, Penguins, Islanders, Sabres +4000 Wild +4500 Flyers +5000 Kraken +6000 Capitals, Utah HC, Flames +7500 Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Ducks +15000 Sharks +30000

2024-25 Stanley Cup Championship best bets

The Dallas Stars are not losing any key pieces and feature a number of young talented skaters – such as Wyatt Johnston, Thomas Harley, Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque – who will likely take steps forward next season. The Stars would be my favorite option to lock in now, but chances are you will still find numbers close to their current +900 in October.

Edmonton is also a popular pick once again as it looks to do what the Panthers did and break through with a Cup win following a loss in the final. The Oilers will be hard-pressed to make the roster much deeper than it was this season though, and they might also start the season slowly after playing so late into June.

For a team to be worthy of betting this far out from the season we want to feel like it’s a price that might not exist a few months from now. At +10000 on FanDuel, Utah Hockey Club fits the bill.

Utah’s roster is a work in progress, but for a number of reasons it could be a far more competitive team in its inaugural season than most are anticipating. It is expected to transition somewhat aggressively into win-now mode after a scorched-earth rebuild during the final years playing as the Arizona Coyotes. Owner Ryan Smith does not sound overly interested in cellar-dwelling for high draft picks any longer.

The team has a lot of flexibility with around $43 million in projected cap space and a number of key skaters who are signed to team-friendly deals for next season. It owns an A-minus-rated prospect pool and can afford to ship away some quality prospects and or picks if need be to bring in meaningful pieces.

Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz are both signed to team-friendly contracts for the 2024-25 season. They will help compile a strong top-line and quality power play once again. Youngsters Mattias Maccelli, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther all have the potential to take significant steps forward once again and help round out what will likely be a quietly strong top six.

Defenders Sean Durzi, J.J. Moser and Juuso Valimaki will likely be re-signed to reasonable contracts as restricted free agents to compile three pieces of the blue line. The money is there to sign some quality free-agent defenders to round out the rest of what will be a somewhat revamped unit.

Utah’s players and coaches should receive a boost as they transition to having all of the advantages and amenities that other NHL teams are offered. The Coyotes were cutting costs in a number of areas, which made succeeding at the highest level an uphill battle, and now the team will be on par with other organizations.

Utah’s chances of breaking through as a playoff side next season seem to be underrated, and after this offseason, it could potentially be far closer to the 40/1 range to win the Cup.

They provide a worthy longshot betting opportunity and will also be a team to keep an eye on as regular-season point-total markets become available.

2024-25 Stanley Cup Championship long shot prediction

Best (value) bet: Utah Hockey Club to win Stanley Cup (+10000 at FanDuel)

