The Sixers championship odds makes significant jump after signing Paul George during free agency

Paul George reportedly agreed to a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Shortly after, the 76ers announced they had agreed to terms on a new five-year, $205 million contract for guard Tyrese Maxey.

With George and Maxey joining center Joel Embiid, the 76ers have gone all-in on making a championship run.

Odds movement

The odds markets reacted swiftly to the George and Maxey news, sparking a wave of excitement among fans and bettors alike. Before the George signing, the 76ers were priced at +1400 to win the 2025 NBA Championship on BetMGM. However, after the announcement, they made a significant leap to +800.

Philadelphia is priced as low as +700 to win the title next season on SuperBook. This marks the best odds the 76ers have had to win the title since the 1985-86 season when they were +350 with the legendary trio of Moses Malone, Julius Erving and Charles Barkley.

The 76ers also saw their odds shift to win the Eastern Conference. At FanDuel, Philadelphia moved from +500 to +400 to win the East. They’re still priced behind the reigning champion Boston Celtics (+145) but moved ahead of the New York Knicks (+450).

With consensus odds of around +800 to win the title, Philadelphia is seen as the third-best contender in the NBA, behind only the last two champions, Boston and Denver.

Projected depth chart

The 76ers entered this offseason with only Embiid, Paul Reed and Ricky Council IV under contract, so it was always set to be a busy summer for new signings. Here’s the latest projected depth chart after the George addition:

PG: Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain SG: Eric Gordon SF: Kelly Oubre, Ricky Council IV PF: Paul George, Paul Reed C: Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond

Philadelphia is currently projected to be $13.1 million under the first apron level and $23.9 million under the second apron, meaning it still has some flexibility to build the roster further. Guard depth will likely be a top priority for general manager Daryl Morey.

Buying or selling the hype?

George has a malleable game that allows him to fit in with a wide range of co-stars. He shot 45% on catch-and-shoot 3s last season but still can create his own offense off the dribble when needed. His defense isn’t what it used to be, but he’s far from a liability.

It’s easy to make the case that the 76ers now have the best Big 3 in the NBA. Embiid is a perennial MVP candidate who averaged 34.7 points and 11 rebounds last season. Maxey made a giant leap last year, averaging 25.9 points per game and winning the Most Improved Player award.

The biggest concern with this group is health. Embiid only played 39 games last year, and it’s always tough to rely on him being available in the playoffs. George played 74 games last season, but that was his most since 2018-19, and at 34 years old, he has plenty of mileage on his body.

The East is loaded heading into next season, further complicating matters for the 76ers. The Celtics aren’t going anywhere as a juggernaut, and the conference has improved in recent seasons.

The Knicks’ addition of Mikal Bridges puts them firmly in the top tier of contenders. Milwaukee still features Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, and the Heat will always be a threat with Erik Spoelstra’s crew of veterans. The Magic and Pacers are young, up-and-coming teams that could threaten the 76ers in a series.

The 76ers aren’t done making moves, and rounding out the depth chart will be critical to insulating against injury risk. It’s hard to recommend a wager on the Sixers at these now-deflated odds, but if they can stay healthy, this could finally be the season they win their first championship since 1983.

