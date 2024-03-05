Take 76ers covering as three point road favorites vs Nets Tuesday night

After two straight wins in where the fifth place Philadelphia 76ers scored 120 or more, they’re favored by the best NBA betting sites by three points over the 11th place Brooklyn Nets Tuesday. like the 76ers to cover in this one and the sportsbook with the best odds is Caesars Sportsbook at -110.

76ers vs Nets odds on Caesars Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread 76ers: -3.0 (-110) Moneyline -155 Totals O216.5 (-105) Spread Nets: +3.0 (-110) Moneyline +130 Totals U216.5 (-115)

76ers vs Nets prediction: Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the 76ers offense had two marvelous games recently against two of the NBA’s lowest ranked defenses. The Nets are 19th in defensive rating, marking another opponent the recently hot 76ers can take advantage of offensively.

Their two game turnaround has been led by Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Harris just dropped 31 and 28 on efficient shooting in both games while Maxey dropped 33 and 24 while making all 13 free throw attempts.

With Cameron Payne out of this game, Kyle Lowry will likely see extended minutes. He had a double double against the Hornets and has been with the team long enough now that he’s starting to come into his own within the system.

At this point in the year, Maxey can be counted on for consistency. Harris has always been a hot and cold player, but I like the odds of Buddy Hield and Kelly Oubre Jr. being able to pick up the slack if Harris regresses tonight.

The 76ers’ defense and post presence in general continue to remain concerns for me without Joel Embiid. Thankfully for them, Brooklyn isn’t a team who does a lot of damage in the paint, and they’ve held their own rebounding in Embiid’s absence against lesser teams.

As for Brooklyn, they’re another team that’s struggled against top tier competition. Luckily for them, Philadelphia aren’t top tier competition without Embiid (As evidenced by the three point spread and their 6-12 record in their last 18 games).

But the Nets aren’t a team that gives me much confidence to bet on them any given night. While I like the talent of their big three in Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nicholas Claxton, they haven’t been able to translate that talent into a good record.

My faith in them Tuesday is lessened by 20.9 point per game scorer Cam Thomas out due to an ankle injury. Thomas dropped 40 points on 45.5 percent shooting from deep in the Nets’ win over Philadelphia a month ago, and his absence will be large.

Another reason for my lack in faith in the Nets is Bridges’ recent struggles. He only averaged 17.3 points per game in February on poor efficiency and has 15 or fewer points in five of his last seven games. That’s not going to cut it as a number one scoring threat.

If there’s an area the Nets could have an edge it’s in the paint defensively with Claxton. While he brings an edge defensively with his elite shot blocking ability, he struggled in February too with eight games of ten or fewer points.

76ers vs Nets prediction: Pick

76ers to cover -3 points on Caesars Sportsbook (-110)

