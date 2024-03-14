Back the Bucks covering as home favorites vs 76ers Thursday

While there have been times the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled this year and been tough to figure out, they’re 42-24 and third in the Eastern Conference. They host the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, who are 36-29 and tied for sixth in the conference.

Oddsmakers strongly favor Milwaukee to defend home court by a spread of 8.5 points. I’m with them on this and am using DraftKings Sportsbook, where the odds on the Bucks covering are the best of all the best NBA betting sites at -108.

76ers vs Bucks odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread 76ers: +8.5 (-112) Moneyline 76ers: +285 Totals O220.5 (-105) Spread Bucks: -8.5 (-108) Moneyline Bucks: -365 Totals U220.5 (-115)

76ers vs Bucks analysis

In their last ten games, the 76ers are 4-6 and the Bucks are 7-4. Philadelphia is 17-14 on the road this year while Milwaukee is 25-7 at home. The key players out of this game are Joel Embiid and Robert Covington for the 76ers, and Khris Middleton for the Bucks.

The 76ers offense has played terribly as of late. They scored just 79 points in consecutive outings against the New York Knicks on the road and only put up 95 against the New Orleans Pelicans the game before.

Tyrese Maxey scored 24 or more points in his last six games before contributing just 17 points in 28 minutes against the Knicks. In two games against the Bucks this season, Maxey has scored 55 points and added 17 assists.

Philadelphia’s roster has good shooters and capable bucket getters with the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield, and Tobias Harris. But Harris has been abysmal lately and Hield is just 7/22 from deep in his last three games.

The Bucks are also looking to overcome some recent struggles. They’ve won just one of their last four games with losses to the Warriors, Lakers, and Kings. Their win against the Clippers came without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Defense has been the bigger issue for the Bucks, which is a surprising statement to make. They allowed 125, 123, 117, and 129 points in their last four respective games after holding four straight opponents below 100 between Feb. 25 and March 1.

While the Bucks have been struggling, Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like his usual future Hall of Famer self. He’s scored 30 or more points in four of his last five games while averaging 11.4 rebounds and 8..6 assists in his last five.

Outside of their franchise player, the Bucks are deep even without Middleton as Damian Lillard score 24.4 points per game, Brook Lopez continues to be an anchor down low, and Bobby Portis is always electrifying and productive when he’s on the floor.

76ers vs Bucks prediction

The lack of size Philadelphia has is going to hurt them in a big way against the Bucks. I never want to bet against the Bucks in a rebounding battle, and that’s especially true with how the 76ers have been on the boards without Embiid.

The athleticism and driving ability of Antetokounmpo is going to be virtually impossible for any one sixer to defend on their own without Embiid. The likes of Lillard and other shooters will get lots of looks as a result.

The 76ers are due to score more than 100 points, but it wouldn’t shock me if they fail to do so yet again. Milwaukee dominated at the rim with ten blocks against the 76ers in a 119-98 win on Feb. 25, and I see history repeating itself.

76ers vs Bucks pick

Bucks to cover -8.5 points on DraftKings (-108)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.