Back 76ers covering as underdogs vs Cavaliers Friday

I was surprised to see Caesars Sportsbook have the Philadelphia 76ers as eight point underdogs ahead of Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are four games up on the 76ers in the standings, but I think these teams will play a tight game.

I don’t know if the 76ers will come out on top, but I feel good at least about them being able to cover and keep this game closer than the oddsmakers are projecting it to be.

76ers vs Cavaliers odds on Caesars Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread 76ers: +8 (-110) Moneyline 76ers: +260 Totals O212.5 (-110) Spread Cavaliers: -8 (-110) Moneyline Cavaliers: -335 Totals U212.5 (-110)

76ers vs Cavaliers analysis

Joel Embiid remains out for the 76ers, but they’re healthy otherwise except for him, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton. The Cavaliers are without their franchise player Donovan Mitchell, but aren’t missing much behind him.

This marks the fourth meeting between these teams this season. Cleveland won the first game by three points but the 76ers have won the last two by a combined nine points. Both 76ers wins came without Embiid as well.

Neither team has been in peak form lately, as both teams are 1-4 in their last five games. Both teams’ struggles over the last month are in large part due to their superstars being injured, as Darius Garland and Tyrese Maxey have had to step up in their place.

Garland has played well in March with 19.1 points and seven assists per game on 39.1 percent shooting from deep. That said, he’s cooled off over the last four games with just a 23 percent clip from downtown.

Maxey has averaged 25.1 points and 5.1 assists per game in March on 39 percent shooting from deep. To his credit, he’s been absolutely outstanding since the All-Star break. But when he has a poor shooting game, the 76ers don’t win.

The battle in the post will be what I focus on throughout the game, as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have a massive size advantage over the smaller 76ers. Despite that size advantage, the 76ers have outrebounded the Cavaliers in the last two games combined.

76ers vs Cavaliers prediction

Unsurprisingly, Cleveland’s offense has regressed in scoring without Mitchell. Allen has led the team in four of the last six games, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he does it again against the smaller 76ers.

But Buddy Hield and Kelly Oubre Jr. bring an outside shooting threat that’s more consistent than what the Cavaliers has. If Tobias Harris is on point, the 76ers are going to be able to hang with the Cavaliers.

I think this game will be lower scoring than the totals market predicts ultimately. Cleveland has the fourth best defensive rating in the league and the 76ers are 12th.

When you factor in how close these teams have played this year and how similar they’ve been in recent weeks, it’s hard not to envision a close back and forth game where the 76ers at least cover the spread.

76ers vs Cavaliers pick

76ers to cover -8 points as underdogs on Caesars Sportsbook (-110)

