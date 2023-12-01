Back a high-scoring game when the Celtics and Sixers meet at TD Garden Friday night

The Boston Celtics enter Friday’s action owning a two-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

The two rivals meet up in Beantown for their third matchup this season.

Fresh off consecutive double-digit home wins over the Hawks and Bulls, the Celtics improved to 8-0 this season at TD Garden. Boston has covered the spread six times in those eight wins.

The 76ers destroyed the Lakers by 44 points on Monday but followed that up with a 10-point defeat at Oklahoma City on Wednesday. However, star center Joel Embiid sat out against the Thunder, marking Philadelphia’s second loss this season when the reigning MVP doesn’t play.

Sixers vs Celtics predictions: Analysis

Philadelphia won twice at Boston in the playoffs last season but were blown out in a decisive Game 7 of the second round, 112-88, as six-point underdogs.

In two matchups this season in Philadelphia, the Celtics and 76ers have each picked up a victory. In the most recent contest at Wells Fargo Center in mid-November, the Celtics won, 117-107, as 1.5-point favorites.

Philadelphia has won all five games as a road favorite this season, but are 1-2 as a road underdog. Granted, the two losses were with Embiid sidelined at Oklahoma City and Minnesota.

The Celtics have had plenty of issues trying to slow Embiid down over the years. In the last six games these teams have played going back to last season, Embiid has averaged 32.3 points, 11.0 boards and 4.7 assists with almost two blocks per game.

Embiid could be in for an even bigger night with Kristaps Porzingis out again with a left calf injury. Al Horford has been filling in at center in Porzingis’ absence. At 37, Horford isn’t the same rim protector he once was.

From a totals perspective, the two teams have put together quarters of 56 points or more in five of eight periods this season, but haven’t gone over the game total.

This time around in Boston, let’s take the over between the 76ers and Celtics.

Sixers vs Celtics predictions: Pick

Pick: Over 224.5 points

