Bet on a high scoring game between the Sixers and Hawks Wednesday night in Atlanta

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Atlanta on Wednesday night, battling the Hawks in a 2021 Eastern Conference semifinal rematch.

Unfortunately, the Hawks haven’t done much since that magical Conference Finals Run.

The Hawks posted a combined 84-80 record across the next two seasons, and they’re a pathetic 14-21 so far this year.

While the 76ers haven’t made a conference finals over the past two decades, they’ve generated more consistent success than the Hawks. The Sixers are perennial contenders behind Joel Embiid.

Sadly, you won’t see Embiid in this matchup, who’s been ruled out for this contest.

We also won’t see De’Andre Hunter. Meanwhile, Trae Young and Clint Capela are currently banged up and listed as “day-to-day” on the injury report.

It’s tough to handicap this one among all the injury uncertainty. But chaos often brings opportunity.

Sixers vs Hawks Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Sixers Spread +2.5 (-110) Moneyline +120 Total o243.5 (-115) Team Hawks Spread -2.5 (-110) Moneyline -145 Total u243.5 (-105)

(Via BetMGM)

Sixers vs Hawks prediction: Analysis

(7:30 p.m. ET, BSSE)

No matter who’s playing, you know the Hawks will play fast.

Atlanta ranks fifth in the NBA in pace and third in average offensive possession length. The Hawks consistently play shootouts, ranking sixth in adjusted offensive rating and 28th in adjusted defensive rating.

Atlanta games are 21-13-1 to the Over this year, and I expect more of the same on Wednesday, regardless of who plays, because the Hawks will play fast, score quickly, and not defend.

Surprisingly, Sixer games are 21-14 to the Over this year. They play excellent defense at a relatively slow pace, but games creep over the close night in and night out.

It should be easy to score on Philly without Embiid. He’s averaging two blocks per game and is the crucial cog in Philly’s interior defense, posting a +3.5 estimated defensive plus-minus this year (99th percentile).

Embiid’s absence should give the Hawks more free runs at the rim.

However, rim-running isn’t why I’m betting the Over.

The Sixers rank seventh in the NBA in transition frequency (16%) and transition points added per 100 possessions (3.2). Similarly, the Hawks rank fifth in transition frequency (17%) and sixth in transition points added per 100 possessions (3.4).

Conversely, the Hawks rank 26th in transition frequency allowed and 28th in transition PPP allowed (1.34). The Sixers rank 25th in transition frequency allowed (16%) and 25th in transition PPP allowed (1.33).

Regardless of who plays, this game should devolve into a track meet, and I trust neither team to defend efficiently in the open court, especially if the best players are on the bench.

So, I’ll toss some cash on the Over 244, a number likely deflated by injury news.

Five straight games between these two have soared over the closing total, including all three matchups this year.

Expect more of the same and wager accordingly.

Sixers vs Hawks prediction: Pick

Over 243.5 (-115) at BetMGM | Bet to 245

