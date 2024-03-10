Back the Knicks to cover the spread at home vs 76ers Sunday

The New York Knicks have stumbled a bit as of late with a sub .500% winning record in part due to Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby missing time to injury. The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t been at their best lately either due to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and others missing time.

Someone has to give and someone has to take in this Eastern Conference clash however. With two wins against the 76ers this season in the bank, I’m taking the Knicks to notch a third on BetMGM Sportsbook where the odds are -115.

76ers vs Knicks odds on BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread 76ers: +5.5 (-105) Moneyline 76ers: +190 Totals O211.5 (-110) Spread Knicks: -5.5 (-115) Moneyline Knicks: -250 Totals U211.5 (-110)

76ers vs Knicks analysis

The New York Knicks are a team I like to make the Eastern Conference Finals when healthy. It starts with Jalen Brunson, whose continued improvement has been remarkable. Brunson is seventh in the NBA in scoring and 13th in assists per game.

He was downright excellent in the Knicks’ two wins over the 76ers this year (Neither of which were close results). With or without Julius Randle, Brunson gives the Knicks a chance at covering every game by himself.

What I like most about the Knicks is their depth. Miles McBride has burst onto the scene and improved each passing month. He’s dished out eight or more assists in two of his last four games.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks have proven to be quality pickups to contribute scoring off the bench, and Precious Achiuwa has lived up to his status as a first round pick from back in 2020.

While the Knicks’ depth in the paint has been diminished with injury, the 76ers aren’t in a position to attack that weakness without Embiid. Paul Reed has had solid games in increased minutes, but he’s not going to scare anyone with post-up skills.

The 76ers will also be without the service of all-star Tyrese Maxey. Without their 26 point per game scorer, the 76ers don’t stand a chance at covering in my mind.

Even if Maxey would’ve played however, there are a lot of questions about consistency with the 76ers offense. Kyle Lowry is 37 years old and has been inconsistent since being acquired. Tobias Harris is hard to gauge, as you never know when he’ll be red hot or ice cold.

One of their saving graces in Embiid’s absence has been Buddy Hield, who has given them a major lift in three point shooting. That said, he’s cooled off since February 14th compared to the four 20 point games he dropped after being acquired.

76ers vs Knicks prediction

Brunson and Achiuwa will be big reasons the Knicks do well in this game. If Maxey doesn’t suit up, Brunson will be able to exploit Lowry or especially Cameron Payne, who isn’t a good defender. New York ranks fourth in scoring defense, which won’t be an easy factor for the Maxey-less 76ers to overcome.

Achiuwa is noted as an x-factor because his athleticism and shot blocking skills will be superior to what Reed offers the 76ers. Harris isn’t much of a post defender either, meaning Philadelphia doesn’t have much of an answer.

Finally, the Knicks bench should outscore the 76ers bench comfortably. Outside of Kelly Oubre Jr., nobody on Philadelphia’s bench are going to scare you from a scoring perspective while the Knicks have many players to fit that bill.

76ers vs Knicks pick

Knicks to cover -5.5 points on BetMGM (-115)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.