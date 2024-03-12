Back 76ers covering as road underdogs vs Knicks Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks played a 79-73 game Sunday which saw the visiting 76ers win an ugly game. Two days later they meet once again in New York, with the Knicks being 6.5 point favorites.

While I picked the Knicks to win Sunday and think they still should win tonight, I’m picking the 76ers to cover the six points as underdogs and keep the game close at the very least. I’m using Caesars Sportsbook where they have the best odds of -110.

76ers vs Knicks analysis

Two notable returns in this game are Tyrese Maxey and OG Anunoby coming back into the lineups for their respective teams. Maxey had missed four games while Anunoby has been out since Jan. 27.

Maxey’s return (26 points per game) will prove huge to a Philadelphia offense that scored just 97.5 points per game in his absence. Anunoby has shot 39 percent from deep as a Knick while dropping 15.6 points per game as a defensive stud.

Neither Kyle Lowry or Cameron Payne had the explosiveness to draw defenders or create offense on their own against the Knicks Sunday like Maxey can do. Without Maxey, the 76ers finished with just 20 assists Sunday (Five less than their season average).

To Philadelphia’s credit, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Buddy Hield scored 16 and 18 points, respectively. They should be more efficient with Maxey helping create offense. Tobias Harris had a poor outing Sunday, which could mean he could bounce back this game.

As for New York, still being without Randle is putting a lot of weight on Jalen Brunson. While he dished out eight assists Sunday, Brunson only had 19 points on a horrendous 27.3 percent clip from the field. The team shot 9/40 from deep, which just won’t get it done.

The Knicks were still able to win the rebounding battle Sunday, but it was close. I think Precious Achiuwa can play better than he showed, but Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo made up for it with 21 combined rebounds.

Turnovers are going to be a focal point for Tom Thibodeau ahead of tipoff. The Knicks had 19 turnovers, which is a statistic that will drive a head coach crazy in a loss as close as six points. On the other side, the 76ers had just 13.

76ers vs Knicks prediction

The Knicks are a well coached team, and I don’t see any way they don’t bounce back with better shooting and ball handling. Anunoby being back is massive for them defensively, but also as adding another three point shooting threat.

That said, the 76ers being able to win without Maxey (Even in a bad game) gives me some confidence they can do so with their star point guard back to make everyone else’s lives a bit easier.

I also think the 76ers will shoot better from three and the free throw line than they did Sunday, as that could make a big difference with how many easy points they failed to convert Sunday.

As for the totals market, 208.5 points is a tricky number to gauge. But I think the teams will just barely get over that amount thanks to their returnees from injury in what should be another closely contested affair when it’s all said and done.

76ers to cover +6 points on Caesars Sportsbook (-110)

