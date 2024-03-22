Bet the Lakers covering the spread at home vs 76ers Friday

One of the most intriguing games on Friday’s NBA slate is the 76ers vs Lakers. Philadelphia enter at 38-31 while Los Angeles sit at 37-32. These are two of the NBA’s most puzzling teams to figure out, especially while Joel Embiid remains out for the 76ers.

The oddsmakers on the best NBA betting sites have Los Angeles as the favorites by 7.5 points. My pick for this game is the Lakers to cover that -7.5 points at home on BetMGM (-105), as I feel they’re the team that’ll come out victorious in this game.

Read what some of the best Philadelphia 76ers sportsbook promo codes are to sign up with.

76ers vs Lakers odds on BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread 76ers: +7.5 (-115) Moneyline 76ers: +240 Totals O224 (-110) Spread Lakers: -7.5 (-105) Moneyline Lakers: -295 Totals U224 (-110)

76ers vs Lakers analysis

In terms of injuries, Joel Embiid and Cameron Reddish are the only players not healthy for their respective teams while Tobias Harris is questionable as of the time of publish with an ankle injury. Anthony Davis should benefit from Embiid being out, but as is always the case with Davis, he needs to be aggressive hunting his shot.

The fact that LeBron James is the leading scorer on this team at age 39 is a problem. The Lakers are fortunate James is still near the peak of his powers with a 40.6 percent clip from three and fantastic season averages in scoring, rebounding, and assists.

Los Angeles ranks middle of the pack in most categories. They’re 16th in offensive rating and 15th on defense. They put up the ninth most points per game but surrender the 23rd most. They often go as Austin Reaves (15.8 points per game) and D’Angelo Russell (18.1 points per game) go.

Without Embiid, the 76ers have relied heavily on Maxey to score. He has five 30 point games in six of his last 11 games, but the team is just 3-3 in those. Kelly Oubre Jr. has been the x-factor in their last ten games with 20.4 points per game. They need Buddy Hield (25.7 percent from deep in his last five games) to be better too.

The 76ers, similarly to the Lakers, rank middle of the pack in statistical categories as well. They’re 14th in offensive and 12th in defensive rating. They put up the 14th most points per game and allow the ninth fewest in the league.

76ers vs Lakers prediction

My pick in the Lakers covering the spread and ultimately winning starts with having confidence in James being able to have a big game. Without Embiid in the lineup, the 76ers will have a tough task guarding the driving ability of James and size of him and Davis down low.

As a result of the size advantage, the Lakers should also have the advantage in the rebounding department. Without Harris in the lineup, I can see the 76ers struggling to shoot from downtown like they have in recent games. That will give the Lakers more rebounding opportunities.

I also just think the Lakers have had too many players play hot as of late to bet against. If Russell and Reaves are shooting well, the Lakers are difficult to defend against. I see a big shooting day from both players, which will help contribute to the Lakers covering the spread at home.

76ers vs Lakers pick

Lakers to cover -7.5 points on BetMGM (-105)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.