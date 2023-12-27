Bet on Sixers to win without Joel Embiid against Magic as slight road underdog Wednesday night

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to win a game with Joel Embiid sidelined this season, going 0-4 and losing by an average of almost 9 points. Last season’s MVP is sidelined again tonight with a sprained ankle as the Sixers remain in the Sunshine State to take on the Orlando Magic.

On Christmas night without Embiid, Philadelphia lost at Miami, 119-113, as a two-point underdog. Tobias Harris had 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 for the Sixers, who fell to 20-9 on the season and 8-5 on the road.

The Magic have rebounded from a four-game slide to win their last two games, beating both Indiana and Washington on the road. In Tuesday night’s victory over the Wizards, Franz Wagner posted 28 points and Paolo Banchero added 24 to help Orlando improve to 18-12.

76ers vs. Magic Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread: Magic -2.5 Total: 228.5 Moneyline: 76ers +110, Magic -135

76ers vs. Magic Prediction: Analysis

Orlando has profited nicely against the number this season with a 20-9 mark, including a 10-3 record against the spread at home.

However, the Magic haven’t been able to figure out how to beat the 76ers in recent years, posting a 1-9 mark in their last 10 matchups. In fact, Philadelphia won twice at Orlando last season and is 4-0 in the past four games at Kia Center.

In both victories in Orlando last season, Embiid sat out, so the 76ers have proven they can beat the Magic without their best player in the lineup.

Orlando is 2-3 this season with no rest, but both victories came in the underdog role against Denver and Chicago.

Philadelphia, which also will be without Nicolas Batum (hamstring) tonight, should be motivated to finally win a game without Embiid and keep up its dominance against Orlando.

Let’s back the 76ers here as a short underdog against the Magic, who are playing at a rest disadvantage.

76ers vs. Magic Pick

76ers +1.5 (+105 at bet365)

