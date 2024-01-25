Take the Sixers covering as road favorites against Haliburton-less Pacers Thursday night

The Philadelphia 76ers are riding a six game winning streak that included wins over the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets. They enter Thursday’s game in Indiana to face the Pacers as 5.5 point favorites on the best NBA betting sites.

As good as Philadelphia has been, Indiana is on a four game losing streak and has lost six of their last seven. They’ll be without Tyrese Haliburton, which makes me think the 76ers will cover the spread. The best odds are FanDuel at -110.

76ers vs Pacers preview: Analysis

(Thursday, 7:00 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass/NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Haliburton being out for the Pacers is as crucial a jenga piece as there is in the NBA. The blossoming superstar point guard leads the NBA in assists at 12.6 per game and still puts up 23.6 points per game. He does this all while shooting 40% from three.

On the other side, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are full go’s for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging a jaw-dropping 36.1 points per game on better efficiency from the free throw line and downtown than his MVP season. He’s also averaging more rebounds, assists, and blocks.

Despite having Pascal Siakam and great shot blocker Myles Turner, I’m not convinced they can slow Embiid down. In 15 games against Turner, Embiid averages 30.5 points on excellent efficiency. Even with Pascal Siakam now next to Turner, Embiid could very well feast.

Defense is simply an area the Pacers aren’t good enough at. The Pacers surrender 11.4 more points, 3.4 more rebounds,and nine more points in the paint than the 76ers. Philadelphia is without De’Anthony Melton and Marcus Morris however, which should be pointed out.

One final injury note is Tobias Harris is questionable as of time of publish due to illness. Harris provides 17.7 points per game. But Philadelphia has proven throughout Harris’ tenure they can thrive without him, as evidenced by their 7-1 record in such games last year.

76ers vs Pacers preview: Pick

76ers to cover -5.5 points on FanDuel (-110)

I respect the oddsmaker for giving the Pacers a spread of +5.5 points. I like the Pacers chances of making some noise in the postseason with a healthy roster and time to have developed chemistry with Siakam (17.3 points per game in his three games with Indiana).

That said, it’s hard to bet against the 76ers excelling given how well they’ve played. Haliburton is too important a piece for Indiana to miss, especially since Siakam is still working his way into the system.

76ers coach Nick Nurse is familiar with Siakam, which could serve as an advantage as well. If Siakam is held in check and Turner continues his struggles against Embiid, Indiana will be relying on Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, and Bennedict Mathurin to carry the load without haliburton steering the ship.

The 76ers are 27-15 against the spread this season. While home court advantage does go to Indiana in this game, a healthy Embiid and Maxey are a tandem few teams can oppose. All of this was said without mentioning Maxey dropped 50 on Indiana in their first meeting.

