Bet on 76ers to pull off road upset as underdogs against Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Target Center tonight to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup of 10-win NBA teams.

But they will be without their reigning MVP for the first time this season.

On the second night of a back-to-back, Joel Embiid will sit out Wednesday night’s game with soreness in his left hip.

The Sixers are playing with no rest following a tough overtime loss at home to the Cavaliers Tuesday night, falling 122-119 as eight-point favorites. Embiid led Philadelphia with 32 points, while Tyrese Maxey posted 30 in the loss.

It was the team’s third straight defeat at Wells Fargo Center, but Philadelphia has fared much better on the road with a 4-1 mark, including recent victories over Brooklyn and Atlanta.

Minnesota is unbeaten at home after pulling away from New York on Monday, 117-100 to improve to 6-0 at Target Center. Anthony Edwards topped the 20-point mark for the 11th time this season, while the Wolves’ guard is averaging nearly 26 points per game.

Philadelphia opened as a 3.5-point underdog, but that line has jumped to 7 following the news regarding Embiid’s status.

Although this seems easy to fade the 76ers with their best player out, Philadelphia has covered in two of three opportunities as an underdog this season.

The Wolves have covered in all six of their home victories, but Philadelphia should be motivated to rebound off Tuesday night’s loss to Cleveland.

76ers vs. Timberwolves Pick

Philadelphia +7 (FanDuel)

