It’s easy to look at the NBA championship odds board and be somewhat discouraged if you’re a Philadelphia 76ers fan.

With 25 percent of the season complete, Philadelphia is sitting in the exact same position as it was in mid-October. In fact, the Sixers’ odds actually have lengthened a bit.

The other way to view this reality? Philly has been without its starting backcourt for multiple weeks, and its MVP candidate just returned from an injury that cost him four games. Yet the 76ers are still in the top tier of the NBA championship futures market.

More importantly, after a shaky start to the season — and despite all of its injury issues — Philadelphia has been pumping out victories.

So if you believe the 76ers have turned the corner and are built for a deep playoff run, now might be the ideal time to bet on them to win the NBA title. Because if they keep winning, their NBA championship odds will start shrinking.

Here’s a fresh look at odds to win the 2022-2023 NBA championship, including where Philadelphia fits in the mix.

Note: All records and odds updated as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.

NBA championship odds (via BetMGM)

Team Current Odds Opening Odds Celtics +450 +650 Bucks +500 +800 Warriors +700 +550 Suns +700 +900 Clippers +800 +700 Nets +1600 +700 76ers +1800 +1400 Cavaliers +1800 +10000 Grizzlies +1800 +1400 Nuggets +1800 +1400 Mavericks +2000 +1400 Heat +2500 +1400 Pelicans +3300 +4000

Before tipping off their season in Boston on Oct. 18, the Sixers were looking up at six teams on BetMGM’s NBA championship odds board.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors opened as the favorite to repeat at +550. The Celtics, who fell to the Warriors in last year’s NBA Finals, were slotted second at +650.

Next came the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers (+700), followed by the Milwaukee Bucks (+800) and Phoenix Suns (+900).

Behind that six pack of clubs were five teams with +1400 odds to win the title: Memphis, Denver, Dallas, Miami and Philadelphia.

Exactly six weeks later, the top six favorites remain unchanged, although the order has shifted.

Boston, which boasts an NBA-best 17-4 record, now occupies the top spot at BetMGM with +450 odds to win the championship. Milwaukee (14-5) has shot up from fifth to second at +500, while the Warriors (11-10) and Suns (14-6) are the co-third choices (both +700), just ahead of the Clippers (12-9, +800).

From there it’s a big drop to Brooklyn (11-11) at +1600, followed by the Sixers (12-9), who once again are several squads in the seventh spot at BetMGM.

However, that group has changed a bit: While still tied with Denver (13-7) and Memphis (12-8), Philadelphia is now joined by the Cleveland Cavaliers (with Dallas and Miami falling back). That quartet’s NBA championship odds currently sit at +1800.

It’s the same price the 76ers were sporting as recently as Nov. 9 at BetMGM, which is a bit head-scratching given how well the team has been playing as a shorthanded unit.

December schedule sets up nicely for 76ers

Philadelphia enters Wednesday’s game at Cleveland on a 7-2 run. Only Boston (13-1 last 14 games) is hotter.

The 76ers won all seven of those games without point guard James Harden, who has been on the shelf since Nov. 2 with a tendon injury in his right foot. The last four victories also have come without shooting guard Tyrese Maxey (broken left foot).

Philadelphia also went 3-1 while All-Star center Joel Embiid was sidelined with his own foot issue. Embiid returned to action Monday and scored a game-high 30-points in a 104-101 home win over Atlanta.

With and without Harden, Maxey and Embiid, the 76ers are 11-4 since opening the season 1-4. And while Wednesday’s battle in Cleveland kicks off a three-game, six-day road trip, Philadelphia returns to Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 9 to begin a season-long seven-game homestand.

Harden is expected back on the court at some point during the homestand (if not sooner). The former MVP’s presence should increase the Sixers’ chances of winning the vast majority of those seven home games before the team closes out 2022 with four winnable road contests against the Knicks, Wizards, Pelicans and Thunder.

If Philly can at least go 11-5 during this 16-game stretch that concludes New Year’s Eve in Oklahoma City, it will enter 2023 with a solid 23-14 record.

Should that transpire, you can be sure the 76ers’ current +1800 odds to win the title will be lopped in half at BetMGM (at the very least).

Moving in opposite directions

While the NBA championship odds pecking order remains mostly unchanged since the start of the season, a few clubs have made a steady climb up the board — and several others have slid back.

Among the teams on the rise, Cleveland (13-8) has made the biggest move, shooting from opening odds of +10000 to +1800. Also, Atlanta (11-10) has dipped from +8000 to +4000; Minnesota (10-11) has fallen from +6600 to +4000; and New Orleans (12-8) has dropped from +4000 to +3300.

As for the biggest movers down BetMGM’s NBA title odds board:

• The Los Angeles Lakers (7-12) have gone from +2200 to +12500

• Brooklyn (11-11) has gone from +700 to +1600

• Miami (10-11) has gone from +1400 to +2500

• Dallas (9-10) has gone from +1400 to +2000

What about conference championship odds? As you probably expect, the favorites mirror those to win the title.

In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics and Bucks are co-favorites at BetMGM (+225), with Cleveland now sitting third (+700) followed by the Nets (+800). The Sixers are fifth at +1000.

Out West, the Warriors and Clippers (+325) share the top spot, followed closely by Phoenix (+400). The only other clubs with single-digit odds to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals are the Nuggets (+800), Grizzlies (+800) and Mavericks (+900).

Where’s the action going?

If you’re interested in placing a wager on the 76ers to win the 2022-23 NBA championship, BetMGM would be happy to take it. The sportsbook’s risk room also would be happy to see you win.

That’s because the book hasn’t received a ton of futures action on Doc Rivers’ squad. Among the NBA’s 30 teams, Philadelphia ranks 15th at BetMGM in total bets placed and eighth in money wagered.

Frankly, BetMGM would be pleased to see any team lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June except the Warriors. BetMGM has written more tickets (23.8%) and taken more cash (23.2%) on Golden State than any other team.

LeBron James and the underachieving Lakers (10%) are second in ticket count, while the Nuggets (7.6%) are third. Los Angeles (18.4%) also follows the Warriors on the money side, with the Bucks (16.7%) right behind.

Needless to say, BetMGM isn’t sweating Los Angeles. As for Golden State, Denver and Milwaukee? That’s a different story.

