Bet on No. 1 Arizona as small road underdogs against No. 3 Purdue in Saturday’s matchup

Saturday’s college basketball schedule is loaded with tremendous matchups with none bigger than the showdown in Indianapolis between top-ranked Arizona (8-0) and No. 3 Purdue (9-1).

Arizona, which has already beaten Duke, Michigan State and Wisconsin, has covered the spread in all eight of its victories.

Five Wildcats are averaging double-figures in points, led by former North Carolina standout Caleb Love at 14.1 per game.

Last season’s Wooden Award winner Zach Edey continues to dominate for Purdue. He’s averaging 24.8 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Arizona vs Purdue predictions: Analysis

The lone loss for the Boilermakers came in overtime at Northwestern to start Big Ten play, but Purdue owns solid victories over Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette and Alabama – all coming at neutral sites.

Purdue isn’t playing far from home with this game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers.

These teams last met in 2017, so there isn’t much recent history between them.

Arizona has several more key tests prior to opening Pac-12 play, starting at the end of the month with games against Alabama and Florida Atlantic over the next eight days.

Both of these teams are on a mission to the Final Four after getting bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as high seeds last season.

Minus the blemish against Northwestern, Purdue’s early season credentials are incredible, but Arizona can cement itself as a major threat to win it all in March.

Arizona vs Purdue predictions: Pick

The bet: Arizona +1.5 (Caesars)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.