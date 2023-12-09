Bet on the point total ‘over’ when Army and Navy meet for the 124th time Saturday

Army and Navy will meet for 124th time in their history on Saturday but it will be the first time that this All-American tradition stops in New England. The game will celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party in addition to the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution.

This is the 11th time Army will be led into this game by head coach Jeff Monken, while Navy head coach Brian Newberry will lead the Midshipmen against the Black Knights for the first time.

Army is a 3-point favorite, but the real story — as it always is for this game — is that the Over/Under is sitting at 27.5 points.

Army vs. Navy prediction: Analysis

There’s perhaps no trend that gets bettors more excited than the Service Academy Under, and for good reason.

Since 2003, the Under is 50-10-2 when two Service Academies face off in a game of football. Army vs. Navy did a lot of the heavy lifting for that trend, as last year’s 20-17 win for Army was the first time this game went over the total in 17 years -- and it took double-overtime to get there.

With that said, this total is really testing the limits for punters who look forward to the annual tradition of throwing some Christmas money on the under when Army takes on Navy. At 27.5 points, we’re getting into historically-low territory as this Over/Under is five points lower than it was a year ago and would be the third-lowest in college football going back to at least 2005 (per the Action Network).

And even though Army vs. Navy has gone under the total in 17 of the last 18 iterations, six of the last 10 meetings would have sailed over 27.5 points and three of the four games that stayed under 27.5 points landed on 27.

It’s clear that bookmakers are over-adjusting this total because they know they’re going to take a lot of under money for this contest. Like I said, it’s an annual tradition for punters to root against points in this rivalry and don’t let me stand in your way if you want to continue to do that.

The logic for the under is still sound. Army, Navy and Air Force are three triple-option offenses, which means they chew up clock and shorten games, which keeps things low-scoring. Additionally, while most defenses are unfamiliar with defending the option offense, the Service Academies see it every week in practice.

As much as it pains me to say it, this total is just too low to back the under. There is almost no margin for error if you’re backing this game to stay under 28 points and with no concerning weather in the forecast, I have to zag towards the Over 27.5.

Army vs. Navy prediction: Analysis

The Bet: Over 27.5 (Bet365)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.