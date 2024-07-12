Back a high scoring first five innings between the Phillies and Athletics on Friday

After a convincing series sweep over the Dodgers, the Phillies will go into the All-Star break on top of the National League, and it will have a great chance to widen that lead as it hosts an Athletics side that is 13-35 on the road for the final series before the break.

The Phillies are massive favorites at -290 in Game 1, as Ranger Suárez looks for his 11th win in a matchup against Hogan Harris.

Harris holds a strong 3.22 ERA in 44 2/3 innings in 2024, but he has not been nearly as convincing as that number suggests of late.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup with a prediction and pick.

A’s vs. Phillies odds

Money line: A’s +235, Phillies -290 Run Line: A’s +1.5 (+115), Phillies -1.5 (-138) Total: Over 8.5 (-122), Under 8.5 (+100)

Odds via FanDuel

A’s vs. Phillies prediction

Over his last five starts, Harris has pitched to an ERA of 4.07, but his underlying results suggest that he’s still had some favorable luck even to achieve that mark. He owns an xFIP of 5.30, a strikeout rate of just 15% and has been hard-hit 42% of the time in those outings.

Since the start of last season, Harris holds an ERA of 5.52, which is the 10th-highest mark of any starter to have pitched more than 100 innings. His xERA of 5.56 is actually worse than last year’s mark, and his 86 Stuff+ rating is only a touch better than it was in 2023.

Harris will have his hands full with a Phillies side that has seen both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper return in reasonable form this week. Even with those two mainly out of the mix, Philadelphia has achieved a wRC+ of 119 versus lefties over the last month, with an OPS of .783.

The Athletics feature some of the most pronounced lefty-righty splits and will provide a difficult matchup for Suárez. Over the entirety of the season, Oakland owns a wRC+ of 108 against left-handed pitching, and over the last month, it owns a wRC+ of 182 versus lefties with an OPS of .990.

Oakland owns a league leading 0.90 BB/K ratio over the last month versus left-handers, and has struck out just 16.9% of the time.

After an incredibly dominant start to the season, Suárez’s form has trended downward to of late. Over his last five starts, he has pitched to an ERA of 4.76 and allowed an xBA of .287.

A’s vs. Phillies pick

On Friday, Suárez gets a sneaky tough matchup to get his game back into form, and there seems to be a better chance than oddsmakers are expecting that Oakland can do some damage against him.

Harris looks to be a below-average starting option though, and the Phillies could continue their excellent week with a big day off of him.

This looks like a good spot to target the first five innings to go over a total of 5 at anything better than -110.

Best bet: Over 5 runs F5 innings (+100, bet365)

