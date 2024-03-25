Bet on a longer match between Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils at the Miami Open on Monday

Two of the great entertainers in tennis, Gael Monfils and Carlos Alcaraz, will do battle in the Round of 16 of the Miami Open on Monday night (approx. 7 p.m. ET).

Alcaraz, who is coming off a title at Indian Wells just over a week ago, is a prohibitive -1000 favorite over the beloved Frenchman. Does Monfils have a chance of turning this into a more competitive match than those odds suggest?

ATP Miami: Monfils vs. Alcaraz Analysis

This is likely the swan song for Gael Monfils on the ATP Tour. The 37-year-old Frenchman indicated as much at the end of 2023 and plenty of folks speculated that he would call it a career after the French Open. And even though we’re well beyond Monfils’ salad days, the Parisian is still capable of causing quite a ruckus when he’s on his game.

Monfils already has wins over Hubert Hurkacz, Cam Norrie and Ugo Humbert this season and he was one of a few players who was able to compete with Jannik Sinner in a match in 2024. Monfils is a one-of-a-kind player who uses his length and athleticism to win points and keep his opponents out of rhythm. You can’t really gameplan for Monfils in the same way you can for other players and that unpredictability makes him live to steal a set or two.

Alcaraz showed no jetlag or fatigue in a rout of Roberto Carballes Baena in his first match in Miami, but Monfils should provide a much stiffer test for the Spaniard.

The overwhelming likelihood is that this match goes to Alcaraz, but things haven’t been all that straightforward for the 20-year-old in 2024. Sure, he’s seemingly found his form of late, but he struggled through the Golden Swing in South America a month ago.

Monfils likely won’t have enough in the tank to get past Alcaraz, but I think the Frenchman is full value to take a set in a match that should attract a raucous crowd. That’s just how Monfils likes it.

ATP Miami: Monfils vs. Alcaraz Pick

The Bet: Over 2.5 sets (+235, DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.