Back Aleksandar Kovacevic’s money line against Reilly Opelka in round of 32 match at ATP Atlanta

A couple of years ago it looked like Reilly Opelka had a realistic chance to become the next big thing in American tennis. Standing 6-foot-11 and equipped with a monster serve, Opelka started to rise up the rankings and eventually peaked as the World No. 17 in February, 2022.

Opelka would struggle with form and injuries for the rest of 2022, leading to a two-year hiatus as he recovered.

The Missouri native returned to action in earnest this month at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I. Opelka would win three matches over tough opposition en route to the semifinals, where he lost to rising American Alex Michelsen.

Opelka now sets his sights on the Atlanta Open, where he takes on World No. 82 Aleksandar Kovacevic in the Round of 32. Opelka is a -160 favorite to win the match at the time of writing.

Atlanta Open: Opelka vs. Kovacevic analysis

You’d have to say that Opelka’s return at Newport exceeded everybody’s expectations. It’s not the deepest of tournaments, but it was the American’s first ATP Tour event since August, 2022 and his path to the semifinals featured three players inside the top-100 and the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Adrian Mannarino.

Mannarino has been struggling for consistency in 2023, but he was the defending champion at Newport and is always tough to deal with on the grass.

It did look like Opelka ran out of gas after his win over Mannarino, however, as he was quickly dispatched by Michelsen, 6-2, 6-0, in the semifinal. And while that match took place in a different tournament, it was just three days ago and now Opelka has to prove he can handle the workload of five matches in eight days.

Kovacevic has not found any footing in 2024 and has struggled of late, but his ceiling is certainly high enough that he can give Opelka some issues in this match.

It looks like the market is a little too high on Opelka given that this is just the second ATP Tour event he’s played in two years.

Atlanta Open: Opelka vs. Kovacevic pick

The Bet: Kovacevic +125 or better

