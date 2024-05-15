Back the Avalanche to stave off elimination against the Stars in Game 5

Things have gone pear-shaped in a hurry for the Colorado Avalanche.

After a dominant performance against the Winnipeg Jets in Round 1 and a stunning come-from-behind win over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of Round 2, it looked like the Avs were the class of the Western Conference. But the team would go on to drop the next three contests to Dallas and now will be without Valeri Nichushkin, who was tied with Zach Hyman for most goals in the playoffs, for the rest of the postseason.

Colorado faces elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 prediction: Analysis

There’s no getting around it, the Avalanche were really poor in Game 4. The team learned that Nichushkin would be suspended right after morning skate and the news seemed to drag on the Avs, who came out of the gates flat and never got going.

It was a disappointing effort from the Avalanche, but it was also the outlier in this series so far. Colorado had played well in the previous three games and were perhaps a bit unfortunate to be down in the series going into Game 4. The scoreline at 5-on-5 is just 7-6 in favor of Dallas and the underlying metrics favor the Avs. Colorado has attempted 47 more shots, created 1.73 more expected goals and generated 10 more high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 through the first four contests.

The loss of Nichushkin can’t be overstated for Colorado’s chances to go on a deep run this spring, but it’s basically a wash with Roope Hintz likely coming out of the lineup for the Stars.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find many people who will want to back Colorado given its performance on Monday night and the situation surrounding Nichushkin, but that is a good thing for bettors looking for some buy-low value.

I think this number is a bit of an overreaction and will back Colorado to bounce back on Wednesday night.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Avalanche +120 or better

