Back Vikings to cover as home favorites against division rival Bears

The Vikings are three-point favorites ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Bears. Even thought Minnesota is without Justin Jefferson, I think this spread is disrespectful to a Vikings team that’s exceeded expectations since losing Kirk Cousins.

I’ll give the Bears credit for looking like the better team through three quarters against the Lions last week. But they still lost, and their 3-8 record (1-5 on the road) doesn’t inspire confidence in me that they can hang with a Vikings team looking to bounce back following a primetime loss.

The best odds for Minnesota covering on the money line are at BetMGM (-105).

Bears vs Vikings prediction: Analysis

(Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

I’ll start with Chicago and acknowledge they’re a much better team with Justin Fields than without. Their 3-8 record is partially due to Fields missing over a month of the season. While Tyson Bagent played well at times, Fields is unquestionably the better player.

There are some things to like about the Bears, including their rushing attack that averages the third most yards per game. Their 25th ranked passing attack leaves a lot to be desired. While D.J. Moore’s numbers look solid (889 yards), more than half of those yards came in three games.

Defensively is where I find Chicago to be most interesting. Trading for Montez Sweat has paid dividends already, as Chicago has one of the league’s worst pass rushes. Their passing defense is also one of the league’s worse, but they showed something against Detroit by forcing four turnovers.

Run defense is the biggest strength of this defense, as they allow the fewest rushing yards per game (79.5). This turnaround from allowing the most rushing yards in 2022 has been nothing short of impressive.

As for the Vikings, the 21-20 loss suffered to the Broncos last week marked their first loss with Joshua Dobbs as the starting quarterback. The pressure Dobbs faced played a big role in their defeat.

While Dobbs’ legs do a great job evading pressure and scoring (One rushing touchdown in each of his last five games), the offensive line must be better. Dobbs had the lowest QBR and completion percentage of his Vikings tenure last week.

The run game has been lacking all season, with Alexander Mattison averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. With Chicago’s elite run defense opposing them, expect a lot of T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison through the air.

As fascinating as Dobbs has been, I’ve been equally intrigued by their blitz heavy defense that’s been a difference making unit each week. Danielle Hunter is one to watch with 12 sacks and three forced fumbles on the season.

Bears vs Vikings prediction: Pick

Minnesota to cover -3 point spread at BetMGM (-105)

Division rivalries often find ways to make games close, which could play a role in this game being a three point spread. But I think Minnesota has more talented weapons than Chicago and will exploit the Bears’ poor passing defense.

While the Bears can certainly counter by stopping the run and pounding the rock effectively on offense, I have to see them put together tough wins under Fields before having faith in them to win, let alone cover three points.

While Minnesota has a nact for finding ways to make games closer than they should be, they should handle business at home against a much less talented team and remind the world they’re a threat to make the postseason.

