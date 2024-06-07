Bet on Mindframe to emerge as the victor in the 2024 Belmont Stakes race

Seemingly in the blink of an eye, we’ve come up upon the end of a fantastic horse racing Triple Crown season.

Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner as Kentucky Derby champ Mystik Dan came up just short behind Seize The Grey at the Preakness, but both horses will be in the field for Saturday’s Belmont Stakes at historic Saratoga Race Course.

Curiously, neither is listed as the favorite. Photo-finish Derby runner-up Sierra Leone, primed for a great race after sitting out the Preakness, is at the top of the odds board at 9-5.

Triple Crown newcomer Mindframe (7-2) is also listed ahead of the previous champs. Mindframe is a mysterious horse with just two starts under his belt, but he should be in great shape after a month-long break since his last race.

Let’s talk about the best bets for this star-studded event, which should provide us with a great end cap to a thrilling trio of races.

Belmont Stakes post position, odds

Seize the Grey (8-1) Resilience (10-1) Mystik Dan (5-1) The Wine Steward (15-1) Antiquarian (12-1) Dornoch (15-1) Protective (20-1) Honor Marie (12-1) Sierra Leone (9-5) Midframe (7-2)

Belmont Stakes best bets

Best bet to win: Mindframe

This colt only has two starts in his young career, but so far so good. Both of his wins were with HRN speed figures over 100. This will be the longest race of his young career but only by a small margin as the race will be shorter than usual due to the alternate venue. Mindframe has run on dirt in his two starts, and won impressively both times.

With three-time Belmont-winning trainer Todd Pletcher in his corner, Mindframe’s inexperience shouldn’t be too much of an issue. If anything, his relatively relaxed spring should allow him to be fresh compared to his competitors. Most notable horses in this race have gone through the rigor of one or more Triple Crown races.

With an outside post position, expect him to sprint out to a quick lead and stay there.

Best exotic bet: Exacta Box (Sierra Leone and Mystik Dan)

Clearly, this bet is meant to be played as a hedge to our first one. It’s an investment in pure talent and freshness and protects you from Mindframe’s lack of experience versus a pair of horses who have already run great Triple Crown races this season.

This is also a great bet for those who seek to avoid overthinking. Dan won the Derby and ran a great Preakness, while Sierra Leone was one of the pre-Derby favorites, lost by just a nose and spent the following few weeks resting rather than running in Baltimore.

One notable omission from this list is Seize The Grey. The Preakness Champ ran a great race to edge out Dan, but he’s already run a lot this season, and not with consistently strong results.

There was a reason he was viewed as an outsider ahead of his big triumph at Pimlico, and he should fade back into the pack in Upstate New York this weekend as well.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.