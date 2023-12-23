Jaylen Warren, Chase Brown among best player props to bet ahead of Steelers and Bengals matchup

It hasn’t been a merry December for NFL teams in the Keystone State as the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers have combined to go 0-6 for the month.

While the Eagles have to wait until Christmas Day to get back on track, the Steelers get their shot on Saturday when they welcome the suddenly hot-again Cincinnati Bengals to Acrisure Stadium.

It’s the second matchup in their annual AFC North series, with the Steelers winning, 16-10, at Cincinnati on Nov. 26. It was their last victory before their three-game losing streak started – probably not coincidentally, all three with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Bengals haven’t lost since that game, going 3-0 with backup quarterback Jake Browning under center. Browning won’t have star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

If we’re choosing a side to bet, we like the Steelers getting three points. For this story, however, here are three player props in this AFC North clash that gives you the best chance to cash.

Bengals vs. Steelers player props

Jaylen Warren over 43.5 rushing yards (-113 at BetRivers)

The Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round in 2021. They found Jaylen Warren sitting on his couch after all 32 teams passed on him in all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, signing him to a UDFA contract.

This might be Exhibit A in the case against drafting running backs early, or keeping them around after their rookie deal expires.

The Steelers like their 1-2 punch but seem to be admitting that Warren is the better, more explosive player in their offensive backfield, even though the two have split carries since early November, a timeframe that has seen Harris average 4.1 yards per carry to Warren’s 6.5.

With Rudolph starting, expect the Steelers to lean on their running game even more than usual against a Bengals defense that is giving up the fifth-most rushing yards per game (128.3) this season.

This one seems like a simple math equation. Double-digit carries for Warren at 6-plus yards a clip puts him well beyond his rushing yards total for this game.

Chase Brown over 16.5 receiving yards (-112 at BetRivers)

Joe Mixon was a high draft pick of the Bengals in 2017. Chase Brown was selected in Round 5. We’re sensing a trend here …

Unlike the Steelers’ backfield, Brown isn’t cutting too much into Mixon’s workload, averaging fewer than four carries in the seven games he’s played. He is, however, becoming a bigger part of the passing game and showing off his blazing speed.

Brown has six receptions over the last two games for the Bengals. He had three catches for 28 yards last week against Minnesota and 80 yards on three receptions the week before against Indianapolis. He reached 22.05 mph on a screen pass he took 54 yards for a touchdown against the Colts. It was the second-fastest time recorded this season by any ball carrier (DK Metcalf).

His role seems to be growing each week as a perfect lightning complement to Mixon’s thunder. Mixon had 44 receiving yards on two catches in the first matchup this season, and with the third-down receiving role seemingly reversed in recent weeks, we could see the targets and yards going to Brown in this game.

Pat Freiermuth over 26.5 receiving yards (-114 at BetRivers)

Last week in a 17-point loss to Indianapolis, the Steelers benched Trubisky for Mason Rudolph, who had two completions in three attempts, one of which went to Freiermuth. Rudolph has been installed as the starter on Saturday.

It’s been two years since Rudolph started a game, but the last time he did – against Detroit in mid-November 2021 – he targeted Freiermuth nine times, completing five of them for 31 yards. Tight ends are oftentimes an inexperienced quarterback’s best friend, and clearly, Rudolph and Freiermuth have built a rapport together.

This will be the tight end’s sixth game since returning from a knee injury. In his second game back, he had nine receptions for 120 yards, but that was with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. With Trubisky in the last three: 9 total receptions for 63 yards.

This is as much of a bet on Rudolph as it is Freiermuth. But it’s also a bit of a fade for a Bengals defense that has had big problems covering tight ends this season. Cincinnati is ranked 32nd – aka last– in the NFL in yards given up to tight ends with an average of more than 72 per game.

This is a get-right spot for Freiermuth.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.