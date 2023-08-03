Best betting promo codes for NFL Hall of Fame Game between Jets and Browns

The NFL Hall of Fame Game has arrived to signify the return of the NFL preseason. This game provides football fans with their first opportunity to bet on NFL football since February, and the Inquirer has all the best betting promo codes you can sign up with for the preseason opener.

NFL Hall of Fame Game best betting promo codes

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

Leading off the list of the best betting promo codes for the NFL Hall of Fame Game is the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM. This welcome offer lets you bet up to $1,000 on your first betting market and pays your stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win.

Because it’s a preseason game, there won’t be as many prop bets as you’ll find on a regular season game.

But there are still enough wager types available that you can have a good experience with whether that’s on desktop or through their mobile app.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS

The bet365 bonus code PINEWS comes in just behind BetMGM’s welcome offer. After using this bonus code and settling a qualifying wager of $1 or more on an eligible market (One with -500 or longer odds), you’ll receive $20 in guaranteed bonus bets.

While BetMGM’s welcome bonus is available in most legal online sports betting states (Except Kansas, New York, and Washington D.C.), bet365 is only available in New Jersey, Tennessee, Colorado, Ohio, and Iowa.

While there are less pro bets available for the game than on BetMGM, it’s the welcome offer that really sells bet365 to new players.

FanDuel promo code

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular and used sportsbooks in North America, and the FanDuel promo code is a big reason for this.

You can click on the offer module above or this link to get started claiming your bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer. Your bonus bets can then be divided into as many wagers as you wish.

Like bet365, FanDuel doesn’t have as many wager types available for the Hall of Fame Game as BetMGM. But their guaranteed bonus bets welcome offer could be reason enough to sign up.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The final bet-and-get-based welcome offer on this list comes from the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which can be signed up with through this link or the offer module above.

Fanatics gives $200 in bonus bets that are guaranteed to be yours following the settlement of your first bet of $5 or more.

You’ll find similar types of prop bets on Fanatics as you will FanDuel and bet365. Because Fanatics is in beta testing in Ohio, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Maryland, you may have to fill out a survey during the registration process.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL

Rounding out the Inquirer’s list of the best betting promo codes for the NFL Hall of Fame Game is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL.

Caesars has a similar welcome offer to BetMGM in that they give a first bet offer to new players. Caesars’ maximum first bet amount is $1,250, and their offer also comes with 1,000 guaranteed tier credits and reward credits.

Unfortunately for those looking to bet on the Hall of Fame Game, no prop bets are available on Caesars.

Previewing the NFL Hall of Fame Game

Trying to predict how to bet the NFL Hall of Fame Game is incredibly difficult since starters will rarely see the field and the majority of snaps will be played by second, third, and even fourth-string players.

The New York Jets are the odds-on favorites to win according to all the sportsbook moneyline markets except for Caesars, which has them at +100 underdogs.

Every sportsbook has the same totals market of 33.5 points being the over/under, and I firmly believe the under will be achieved in this game.

History shows the first preseason game of the season tends to be low scoring due to the talent involved. With Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson not taking the field, I don’t trust Zach Wilson and Kellen Mond to light it up.

I also don’t believe in the teams’ final scores to end within 1.5 points of each other, which is what the spread is at. With the moneyline being difficult to predict, I’m more confident betting under 33.5 points and the +1.5 spread for Cleveland.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.