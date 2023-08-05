With the anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz being the biggest sporting event happening Saturday, the Inquirer has all the best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting sites and promo codes for new players looking to wager on the fight.

Best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting sites and promo codes to sign up with Saturday

1. BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code

Leading off the Inquirer’s list is BetMGM Sportsbook, which has a welcome offer for a first-bet offer worth up to a maximum amount of $1,000. To redeem this welcome offer, use the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM during the registration process.

This first bet offer gives the ability to choose how much you want to bet on your first wager and get that amount back in bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful. BetMGM pays out their bonus bets as follows.

If you wager $50 or less and don’t win, that amount will be given back to you in one single bonus bet. But if you wager over $50, that amount gets divided into five bonus bets equal to 20% of your first bet’s stake.

2. bet365 Sportsbook bonus code

Coming up right behind BetMGM is bet365 Sportsbook, who have quickly become one of the most popular sportsbooks in the U.S. despite them only being available in Ohio, Iowa, Colorado, New Jersey, and Tennessee.

The bet365 bonus code you’ll need to use is PINEWS, as this unlocks a welcome offer of bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

The only thing to keep in mind when placing your first wager on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is your first bet needs to be on a betting market with -500 or longer odds, meaning you can’t wager on a heavy favorite priced at something like -505 or -600.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

(All states except AZ, CO, IL, TN)

(AZ, CO, IL, TN only)

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country, and there are two FanDuel promo codes being offered currently. Where you’re located determines which welcome offer you’ll receive.

If you’re in AZ, CO, IL, or TN, you’ll receive a bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets offer. But if you’re in any other state where you can sign-up with FanDuel, you’ll earn a no sweat first bet up to $1,000.

A no sweat first bet is the same thing as a first bet offer, which is what was offered by BetMGM. Neither of these FanDuel welcome bonuses require you to type in a promo code during sign-up.

4. Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is the fourth entry on our list for the best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz match. Although they’re still operating out of beta testing, they’ve quickly proven to be a force in the sports betting scene.

If you’re located in Maryland, Massachusetts, Tennessee, or Ohio, you can claim a bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

Because Fanatics is still in beta testing, when you sign-up you may be asked to fill out a quick survey. If you’re on an iOS mobile device, no survey will be required to be filled out.

5. Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Last but not least, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code is worth signing up for if you’re a new player, as they’re available in most all legal sports betting states.

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you’ll need to type in while creating your account to receive a first bet offer worth up to $1,250.

Additionally, this welcome offer comes with 1,000 guaranteed tier credits and reward credits that will be yours after your first wager settles as a win or loss.

Previewing Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Nate Diaz is a massive underdog on every major sportsbook, with oddsmakers heavily favoring Jake Paul.

On BetMGM, Diaz is a +300 underdog while Paul is a -400 favorite. On bet365, the odds have Paul as an even bigger -450 favorite while Diaz is +325 to win.

The massive swing of odds continues on FanDuel, where Paul is a whopping -600 favorite compared to Diaz’ price of +370.

Ultimately, I’d advise you check all these sportsbooks ahead of signing up to see which has the best odds, as they’re likely to fluctuate ahead of the bout.

Diaz is making his boxing debut at the age of 38, while Paul is 21 years younger and has a 6-1 record with four knockouts.

Although I have all the respect for Diaz’ MMA career, boxing is an entirely different beast entirely, and there’s a reason Paul is the massive favorite that he is.

