Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs duo among best player props to bet during NFL’s Week 14 slate

Week 14 best NFL prop bets

Isaiah Likely over 3.5 receptions (-118)

Lamar Jackson has always favored targeting his tight end. With Mark Andrews out of the lineup, Isaiah Likely became the benefactor as the next man up with four completions on six targets in their last game.

The Ravens are coming off a bye week where they could figure out more ways to get Likely involved in the offense. He has a favorable matchup against a Rams defense that’s struggled against tight ends this year. Four catches is a more than fair expectation of him.

Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-144)

Josh Allen has at least two passing touchdowns in seven of his last nine games including his last two. Allen averages 2.7 passing touchdowns against Kansas City in his career and will be playing carrying the teams’ playoff hopes on his back.

The Chiefs’ stellar defense is coming off a game where Jordan Love torched them, meaning they could be more vulnerable against a Buffalo team that just had a bye week to try and work out some issues.

No matter the opponent or Allen’s past games, two passing touchdowns is something I’ll always feel good betting on for the Bills quarterback.

Stefon Diggs anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

Anytime touchdown markets can sometimes be tricky, but Stefon Diggs is one of the best players at striking pay dirt in the NFL. While Diggs caught a touchdown in Buffalo’s last outing, it’s been awhile since we’ve seen Diggs have a true superstar level performance.

If I’m betting on Allen to score two touchdowns, it feels like a safe bet to think Diggs will be the recipient of one of them. Like Allen, Diggs has Buffalo’s playoff hopes riding on his shoulders in a pivotal road game.

Ja’Marr Chase over 70.5 receiving yards (-114)

Few teams are coming off a performance last week as impressive as the Bengals. Jake Browning had a sensational outing in part due to Ja’Marr Chase’s explosion of 149 yards on 11 catches.

While it’s unrealistic to expect him to match 149 yards again against the Colts, 71 yards feels more than attainable as the primary skill position player for Browning to throw to while Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins continue their season long struggles.

Jahmyr Gibbs over 38.5 rushing yards (-114)

It feels disrespectful to see a rushing total as low as 38.5 yards for Jamyhr Gibbs. Granted, he plays behind David Montgomery and is likely seeing his market be set this low due to his low rushing totals in the first half of the season.

But he’s crossed 39 or more rushing yards in five of his last six games and has an outstanding average. He can easily cross this mark in my opinion despite the Bears having a stout run defense statistically.

