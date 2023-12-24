Joe Flacco passing touchdowns, Justin Jefferson receptions among best props to bet Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve sees ten games played in the third to last week in the 2023 NFL regular season. With that in mind, I went to one of the best NFL betting sites in BetMGM to find some of the best prop bets to wager on Sunday.

Best NFL prop bets for Week 16

Brandin Cooks anytime touchdown scorer (+175)

This first pick is less safe than going with CeeDee Lamb (-140) or Tyreek Hill (-115) being anytime touchdown scorers. But if this game turns into the shootout it’s projected to be (49.5 point totals market), there will be more than enough scoring opportunities to go around.

Brandin Cooks is due for a touchdown after being scoreless in his last four games. Dak Prescott had two or more passing touchdowns in seen straight games before last week.

I also think Cooks will be the beneficiary of a bounce back game from the offense as a whole while most of the attention of Vic Fangio’s offense (Including Jalen Ramsey) goes towards Lamb.

Justin Jefferson over 6.5 receptions (+100)

Justin Jefferson is the most talented wide receiver in the league in my eyes, and I’ll always want to take the over on receptions when the chance presents itself. Seven catches for +100 odds is a bet I like a lot in a must-win game at home against a divisional foe.

Nick Mullens fed Jefferson the ball often last week and it resulted in seven catches for the stud wide receiver. Detroit’s biggest weakness is an exploitable secondary. If Minnesota wants to make the playoffs and win this game, Jefferson must be the focal point.

Joe Flacco over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+115)

In the three games Joe Flacco has been the Browns quarterback, he’s thrown for two or more touchdowns in each game. Oddsmakers are projecting some regression with odds of +115, but I see him continuing his trend of hot play.

Houston have a nact for playing games tight to the wire, which could result in Flacco throwing a lot more. While he’s not a perfect quarterback, a game of this magnitude in the AFC playoff race will ask a lot of Flacco, making two touchdowns a reasonable ask.

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100)

You can’t mention hot quarterback play without mentioning Baker Mayfield coming off a perfect passer rating and four score game in Green Bay last week. Mayfield has had a very nice season with a passing touchdown in all but one game.

The team is on a roll with three wins in a row, and Mayfield has two or more passing touchdowns in six of his last eight games. The Jaguars don’t have a good pass defense and surrender the 21st most points per game.

Courtland Sutton over 3.5 receptions (-175)

As bad as New England has been this year, their defense is still pretty good. But I don’t think they’re good enough for Courtland Sutton’s receptions prop to be just 3.5 receptions. In an offense alongside Jerry Jeudy, Sutton has stood out as the better player.

Sutton is one of the most consistent players in the NFL in fact. While his receptions have dipped slightly in the last month, he’s the most talented weapon Russell Wilson has as Denver pushes for a playoff spot.

I’m subscribing to the theory that the Broncos will give their best player the ball in a game that matters as much as any other game this year, as there’s no room for slippage in the AFC standings.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.