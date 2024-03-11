Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promotions & Bonuses Available Right Now

Legal online sports betting has finally arrived in North Carolina, and in-state bettors can get in on the action now with plenty of lucrative North Carolina sportsbook promotions and bonuses!

Eight online operators went live on the state’s first day with legal online wagering, including industry titans such as FanDuel and DraftKings. In addition to those two, bet365, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, ESPN BET, and Underdog Sports also went live in the Tar Heel State and each brand is offering an exclusive signup bonus to all first-time players!

From bonus bets to First Bet Safety Nets, we’ve got you covered with a rundown of the best North Carolina sportsbook promotions and bonuses available in the state. Read on for more information on these offers, including which ones rank atop our list and the necessary promo codes you’ll need to claim them.

Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promotions & Bonuses Available Now

Eight different online sports betting operators launched in North Carolina on March 11, 2024, and each one is offering first-time customers a special welcome offer to get started wagering. Check out the best North Carolina signup bonuses from some of the best sports betting sites live in the state below:

Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash!

You may own some Fanatics-branded sports gear, so this operator’s name might ring a bell. The brand recently expanded into online sports betting and is quickly surfacing in numerous states across the map - including North Carolina!

Now that Fanatics has branched out into North Carolina, local bettors can register for a new account using this link and score a special welcome offer that allows players to wager $20 and receive $200 in FanCash, win or lose! FanCash can be exchanged on the site at a 1:1 conversion rate for bonus bets or credits to buy sports merchandise on Fanatics.com. If this is your first time signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook, you’re in for a serious treat!

Again, there is no promo code needed for this offer from Fanatics Sportsbook, so click here to get started!

bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code INQUIRER: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

Originally from the United Kingdom, bet365 Sportsbook is growing rapidly across the pond in the United States and has now joined North Carolina. The new customer offer from bet365 North Carolina allows new bettors to choose between a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer, or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net functions as first bet insurance, which means that if your first bet loses, you’ll get back that same amount in bonus bets, up to $1,000. The bet & get offer lets you bet $5 on any spread that’s -500 or longer (-250 is good, -600 is not) to get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Use the bet365 North Carolina bonus code INQUIRER to claim either of these incredible offers.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code INQUIRERNC: Bet Anything, Get $225 in Bonus Bets

ESPN BET launched its online sportsbook in November 2023 and is now legal in North Carolina in addition to several other states. The new customer offer from ESPN BET North Carolina allows users to bet any amount and get $225 in bonus bets, win or lose! Simply register using the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code INQUIRERNC to claim this offer and get started today!

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel first made its name in the daily fantasy sports scene and has since capitalized on that to become one of the country’s largest online sports betting platforms.

FanDuel North Carolina is showcasing a new signup bonus that lets new users bet just $5 to score $250 in bonus bets regardless of their wager’s outcome. There is also no FanDuel North Carolina promo code required, so new users can click this link to sign up and begin wagering with FanDuel North Carolina today!

Must be 21+ and Present in North Carolina. Gambling Problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov. New Users Only. Terms and Conditions Apply.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code INQUIRERNC: Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

The new-user welcome bonus on offer at Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina allows NC bettors to wager $10 to get $250 in bonus bets. All eligible signups will receive their $250 in bonus bets in $50 increments, as this offer grants five separate installments of bonus bets. Register today using the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code INQUIRERNC to claim this loaded welcome offer.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM has earned its reputation as one of the best online sportsbooks in the United States with a well-built mobile sports betting app and great signup bonuses to go with it. To kick off its launch in North Carolina, BetMGM NC is awarding all new players with a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets special offer!

Register today using the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERMGM and simply wager $5 or more to unlock $150 in bonus bets regardless of your promotional wager’s outcome!

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

Sports bettors in North Carolina can now legally use DraftKings in the Tar Heel State! DraftKings is an enormous online sportsbook highly visible among casual sports bettors. It also has a great signup bonus for North Carolina that lets new users bet $5 to get $250 in bonus bets, no matter the wager’s outcome. There is no specific DraftKings North Carolina promo code necessary, so click this link to claim your bonus and start betting with DraftKings in North Carolina today!

Underdog Sports North Carolina Promo Code: $1,000 First Bet Mulligan

Underdog is well-known as a daily fantasy sports operator and is now making a foray into sports betting. North Carolina is the first state Underdog Sports has gone live in, which means NC bettors will be the first to try it out. The welcome bonus for Underdog Sportsbook is a First Bet Mulligan worth up to $1,000, meaning your first wager with the site is covered in the event of a loss up to $1k.

How to Sign up and Redeem a North Carolina Sportsbook Promotion

You now know the best North Carolina betting promos, but how do you sign up for an online sports betting platform? Take a quick look at the step-by-step guide below, and remember that this is a general example of a signup process and is not specific to any one sportsbook.

Claim the sportsbook welcome bonus of your choice by clicking on any of the links on this page. Enter and verify your personal details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions, and agree to them. Place a first bet of the required amount (if necessary). Get back the stipulated bonus bet amount. You have X number of days (usually seven) to wager your bonus bets, or they will expire.

North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Types

There are three general types of NC sports betting promos. The most common and often most straightforward welcome bonuses are bet-and-get offers, but you will also encounter deposit match bonus offers and no-deposit bonuses.

Bet & Get

Bet & get signup bonuses are the most common new customer promotions offered by North Carolina sports betting platforms. These are the simplest North Carolina betting promos because it just takes a small first bet to get a much greater amount of bonus bets. A great example of this is the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina betting bonus. This bonus lets new users wager $10 to get $250 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Deposit Match

A deposit match bonus allows a new customer of an online sportsbook to get their initial deposit matched back in bonus bets or bet credits. One of BetMGM’s standard welcome bonuses (promo code PHILLY1500) lets new users get a 20% deposit match bonus up to $1,500, which means you’d get one-fifth of your deposit back in bonus bets. Many online sports betting platforms will offer a 100% deposit match at times.

No-Deposit Bonuses

Sometimes, sportsbooks don’t even require a first bet or deposit to claim their welcome bonus. All North Carolina sportsbook promos require a bet or deposit to claim the offer. Still, ESPN BET’s signup bonus of “Bet Anything, Get $225 bonus bets” is the closest thing to a no-deposit bonus because you could conceivably wager $1 to get the complete offer.

Ongoing NC Sportsbook Promos

With the exception of Underdog Sportsbook, these online sports betting platforms are active in many other states and have various offers that apply to their entire user base. When you first sign up with North Carolina sportsbook promos, you’ll get state-specific offers, but once you have used a sportsbook for a bit, you’ll be able to claim ongoing promotions for existing customers. Early payouts, parlay insurance, and refer-a-friend offers are some of the most prominent ongoing NC Sportsbook promos.

Early Payouts

Early payouts allow sports bettors to recoup some of their wagers before the event actually concludes. FanDuel Sportsbook and bet365 Sportsbook allow bettors to get back some money while the event is still going on. So, let’s say you make a $5 bet on a team’s moneyline, but they end up trailing by 15 points entering halftime. With an early payout feature, you could cash out at halftime and at least get back some of what you wagered instead of losing the bet altogether.

Parlay Insurance

Parlay insurance is a great way to make a lengthy parlay without the risk of losing because of one leg not hitting. Parlay insurance means that if one leg of a parlay doesn’t win, you’ll get refunded in bonus bets. Parlay insurance will often require a certain amount of legs to the parlay, and sometimes there are minimum odds requirements as well.

Refer-a-Friend

A big way that online sportsbooks grow is through refer-a-friend bonuses. It’s as simple as it sounds: if you refer a friend to a sportsbook, both you and your friend will receive some bonus bets. With FanDuel’s refer-a-friend bonus, the existing user sends a referral link to a friend. Once that friend signs up on FanDuel and makes a $10 first bet on any sports market, both the existing customer and new customer will get $50 in bonus bets.

Seasonal NC sportsbook promotions

Many North Carolina sportsbook promos will be themed around a specific sporting event. Sportsbooks often promote more sports betting bonuses around big events like the Super Bowl or March Madness, so keep an eye out for all sorts of North Carolina sportsbook bonuses throughout the year.

March Madness Sportsbook Promos

Everyone knows just how big of a deal college sports are in North Carolina, and it’s a good thing online sports betting launched just in time for March Madness. There will undoubtedly be North Carolina betting promotions themed around March Madness, and one of the promos could be parlay insurance for first-round games. So, if you made a four-leg parlay for first-round games and only one leg loses, you could still win the bet.

North Carolina NFL Sportsbook Promos

The NFL is by far the most popular sports league in the United States. North Carolina bettors should be on the watch for football betting promo codes this fall. An example of an NFL sportsbook promo would be enhanced odds for prop bet parlays on a given Sunday. Instead of a four-leg parlay being listed at +500, the promo kicks in, and you get the exact same parlay at +650, which means you would win more than you otherwise would have if the parlay does hit.

Hockey Sportsbook Promos in NC

North Carolina has proved to be more of a hockey state than people might think, and hockey bettors can find many sports betting bonuses to get into the action. You can use one of the sports betting promo codes to make a small wager on a hockey game to get more back in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses.

Soccer Sportsbook Promos in NC

North Carolina has great professional soccer options, with Charlotte FC in the MLS and the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL. With how popular Inter Miami has become with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, it would not be surprising if a sportsbook offered odds boosts on Messi’s total goals in a game. There will also be other soccer bonuses offered by North Carolina sportsbooks this summer.

NC Sportsbook Legal Regulations

North Carolina sports betting is available to anyone 21 years or older and physically within state boundaries. Online sports betting went live in the state on March 11, 2024, and retail sports betting had been active before then.

Which Sports Can I bet on in North Carolina?

You can use North Carolina sportsbook promo codes to bet on any sports market the sportsbook offers. There are many people in the North Carolina market and online sportsbooks who don’t want to limit their reach by only letting sports bettors wager on a few different sports. Here are all the different sports you can bet on in North Carolina:

Football (NFL, NCAAF, CFL) Basketball (NBA, NCAAB, NCAAW, WNBA) Baseball (MLB, KBO, NPB) Hockey (NHL) Soccer (Premier League, MLS, La Liga, Serie A, and more) Golf (PGA, LPGA) MMA (UFC) Boxing Tennis Motorsports (NASCAR, Formula 1) Rugby (Rugby League, Ruby Union) Table Tennis Cricket Cycling

NC Sportsbook Terms & Conditions

Every North Carolina sportsbook promo requires you to acknowledge its terms and conditions before starting your sportsbook bonus. Each sportsbook has its terms and conditions that specify the rules for the sportsbook. This is so each sportsbook complies with local regulations.

Here are the general terms and conditions for online sports betting in North Carolina:

Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov

Responsible Gambling in North Carolina

Legalized sports betting is fun, but it also has risks. North Carolina has resources to help people limit their gambling if it becomes too big of a problem, so don’t hesitate to use these resources if you or anyone you know is experiencing problems with gambling. Check out the resources below for North Carolina responsible gambling resources:

NCDHHS Problem Gambling: morethanagame.nc.gov OR 877-718-5543

National Council on Problem Gambling

1-800-GAMBLER

North Carolina Sportsbook Promos & Bonuses FAQs

If you have any more questions about North Carolina sportsbook promotions, look below for the answers to the most frequently asked questions about North Carolina sports betting.

1. Which NC sportsbooks are available?

Available North Carolina sportsbooks include FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, ESPN BET Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, bet365 Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, and Underdog Sportsbook.

2. What is the best North Carolina sportsbook promo?

All of the available North Carolina sportsbook promotions are strong, but ESPN BET has the best North Carolina welcome bonus of them all — Bet Anything, Get $225 in Bonus Bets. New users can claim this offer right now using the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code INQUIRERNC.

3. Which NC sportsbook promo codes can I use now?

There are several North Carolina sportsbook promo codes available right now:

ESPN BET North Carolina promo code INQUIRERNC: Bet Anything, Get $225 in Bonus Bets bet365 North Carolina bonus code INQUIRER: Bet $5, Get $200 or $1000 First Bet Safety Net BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERMGM: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code INQUIRERNC: Bet $10, Get $250 in $50 Dollar Bonus Bets

4. Can I bet on college sports in North Carolina?

Yes, college sports betting is allowed at online sportsbooks and retail sportsbooks in North Carolina.

5. Are North Carolina sportsbook bonuses legit?

Yes, they are all legit. These licensed online sportsbooks had to be approved by the state government prior to the state’s legal online sports betting launch, so there are plenty of regulations to ensure they operate fairly and ethically.

