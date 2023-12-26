Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

As one of the most populated states in North America, it’s no surprise that Pennsylvania online sports betting is as robust as it is. The Keystone State is a hotspot for any online sportsbook to want to enter due to that population and the loyal fan bases that exist.

There are a large number of online sportsbooks operating in the Pennsylvania sports betting market. In this piece, I go into detail on some of the best PA sports betting apps out there and all you need to know about betting in the state.

More on the best PA sports betting sites

Top PA Sports Events to Bet: December 2023

This time of the sports calendar is a fun one for fans of the NFL and college football. The NFL regular season concludes January 7th, and college football bowls run through January 1st when the playoffs take place.

While football is nearing its conclusion, basketball and hockey are still in the first half of their seasons. The NBA In-Season Tournament concluded in December, but exciting games are on deck every day.

College basketball has begun conference play which will run through March Madness. The regular season continues to be underway in the NHL as well.

Is Sports Betting Legal in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania is one of the states to have legal sports betting. In fact, they were one of the first states to gave this. State legislature legalized online sports betting and casino games for players back in 2017. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill on Oct. 30, 2017.

Although it then took over a year to get online sports betting operational in Pennsylvania, May of 2019 eventually saw the first online sportsbook go live. Since then, Pennsylvania has continued to expand in the number of options Pennsylvania sports bettors have to sign up with.

Best Online Pennsylvania Sportsbooks December 2023

How do we rank best Pennsylvania sportsbooks?

There are a few factors that go into these rankings of the best sports betting apps. Mobile reviews are an important favor because they serve as a reliable source on how fellow bettors feel about the product.

Beyond that, promotions for returning customers, how deep their selection of prop bets are, and their welcome bonus are some of the other most important qualities going into these rankings.

Some of these factors match what we looked for in the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites, which is why a lot of the same sportsbooks are included in each list.

1. BetMGM Sportsbook PA

BetMGM Sportsbook PA stands out above the competitors below because they’re the only sportsbook on this list to offer three different welcome offers new users can choose from as their sign up bonus.

The first welcome offer you can choose is bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets when you use bonus code INQUIRERGET. Your second option is a deposit match offer (20%) worth up to $1,600 (10x wagering requirement) with bonus code INQUIRERMGM. This means if your first bet is over $50, it will be paid back in five equal bonus bets. If your first bet is under $50, it’ll be paid back as one bonus bet.

BetMGM PA’s final offer for new users is a 20% deposit match on your first deposit that’s worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets. This welcome offer has a 10x wagering requirement on the funds you get matched that have 30 days to be met. Use code PHILLY1600 during sign-up to enroll in this offer.

As for the other factors, they pass the test of good mobile app reviews (Albeit their 4.2 star rating on Android is lower than their 4.8 star iOS rating). Prop bets are plentiful on BetMGM PA. The one negative is that their promotions can be hit or miss during certain parts of the sporting calendar.

2. Fanatics Sportsbook PA

The second newest sportsbook to launch in the Keystone State is Fanatics Sportsbook PA. Their welcome offer is the most unique in this list due to how they span out $200 in bonus bets being able to be earned over the course of a five day period. You don’t need to use a promo code during sign-up to claim this bonus.

Fanatics Sportsbook PA asks you to settle a bet of $10 or more after creating your account. After it settles, a $40 bonus bet will be given to you regardless of its result. You can repeat this process once every day for the next four days. This essentially makes this offer a bet $50, get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Players on iOS have left much better reviews (4.7 stars) compared to Android users (3.7 stars). Promotions for returning customers are excellent, as FanCash is uniquely incorporated into many of them. Their prop bets still have some room for growth, but they’re solid for still being a newer sportsbook.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook PA

The most popular and recognizable brand in the state is FanDuel Sportsbook PA, which have a welcome offer of bet $5 on any moneyline market and get $150 in bonus bets if it wins. This welcome bonus is somewhat limiting and restrictive due to requiring a moneyline market be your first bet. Not only that, but you must win in order to receive any bonus bets.

But if you win your first bet and get $150 in bonus bets, you’ll be able to use these bets in any way you want. FanDuel {A allows you to place one bet of $150, 150 bets of $1, or anything in between so long as you use them all before they expire after seven days.

You won’t find any sportsbook that competes with FanDuel PA as the most liked PA sports betting app with over 1,000,000 reviewers on iOS having left a 4.8 star rating. Their promotions for returning customers are the best of any sportsbook on this list and their prop bets are right there with BetMGM PA for being the best, if not a little better.

4. betParx Sportsbook PA

The betParx Sportsbook PA welcome bonus mimics the FanDuel PA offer very closely. When you sign up with betParx PA and use promo code INQUIRER, you’ll receive $125 in sports bonus if your first bet wins.

This is different from FanDuel PA because your first bet can be on any bet type, whereas FanDuel PA requires your first bet to only be on a moneyline market. That said, the requirement of your first bet needing to win remains the same.

Mobile app reviews aren’t a strength to say the least, as they have a 3.8 and 3.5 star rating on Android and iOS devices, respectively. What they lack in a standout welcome bonus and poor app reviews are excellent promotions for returning customers and some of the most unique prop bets out there. An example is them having defensive player prop bets which is something few others offer.

5. Caesars Sportsbook PA

Caesars Sportsbook Pennsylvania is another one of the more popular and recognizable brands in sports betting. Their casino is what made their name, but their sportsbook excels in its own right in large part due to a rock solid welcome bonus.

A first bet offer that pays your first bet’s stake back in the form of one singular bonus bet can be yours when you sign up with the promo code INQUIRER1000. Their app is well reviews on the Apple App Store (4.6 stars), but their Google Play Store ratings fall slightly behind at 4.3 stars.

Promotions are a little hit or miss with this platform, but there profit boosts can be found pretty regularly for different events. Their prop bets are above average as well, and they’re one of the best platforms out there for pre-built same game parlays.

6. BetRivers Sportsbook PA

BetRivers Sportsbook PA might not be as familiar a name as BetMGM PA, FanDuel PA, or Caesars PA, but they’re a respected brand in the Keystone State with a solid welcome offer available to new players.

You don’t need to type in a promo code to redeem their offer of a second chance bet up to $500. This works in the same way Caesars Sportsbook PA’s offer does where your stake gets paid back as one singular bonus bet instead of a sum of bonus bets you can divide up however you want.

Their mobile app reviews (4.4 stars on iOS and 3.4 stars on Android) are nothing to write home about. But their promotions for returning customers are plentiful, as they typically have more promotions than any other sportsbook. Their prop bets are good too, but it’s their varying types and amount of promotions that stand out most about their product.

7. ESPN BET PA

The newest online sports betting platform to join the frey is ESPN BET PA. No promo code is needed to redeem their welcome offer of bet anything, get $250 in bonus bets. That’s right, any wager of any amount on any market is good enough to qualify you for more guaranteed bonus bets than what’s offered by any other bet and get offer in the industry.

Although returns are early, their mobile app has 4.9 and 4.5 star ratings on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. For a sportsbook still finding their footing, this is a strong foundation to build on.

A couple of areas that keep it back are lacking some prop bets that you can find on the sportsbooks above. This makes it somewhat tricker to place a same game parlay, but this is a area that can be improved on. Their promotions for returning customers are above average and regularly changing.

8. Betway Sportsbook PA

The welcome offer Betway Sportsbook PA offers new customers is a first bet reset worth up to $250 in bonus bets. This also works like Caesars Sportsbook PA’s first bet offer in that your first bet will be paid back in bonus bets if it results in a loss.

In terms of mobile app ratings, BetWay Sportsbook PA has an outstanding 4.8 star review on the Apple App Store. On Android however, that rating goes down to 4.2 stars. Promotions for returning customers are decent, but limited somewhat in variety. Their low ranking is also in part due to their limited same game parlay features.

9. bet365 Sportsbook PA

The reason bet365 Sportsbook PA is last on this list is simply because they’re not yet live in the state. This will change in early 2024, and they’ll likely shoot up the list in short order due to their magnificent mobile app and prop bets.

While their promotions for returning customers are slightly limited, their welcome offers available across the rest of North America are splendid. They offer a first bet safety net up to $1,000 or bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer in CO, IA, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

Best welcome bonus offers in Pennsylvania

It goes without saying that having a strong welcome bonus is one of the most vital parts to operating a sportsbook. Offering new users a generous bonus is what brings in new customers, which is why you don’t see many weak sign up offers.

A recent trend amongst sports betting platforms is offering multiple welcome offers to choose from. That was evidenced by BetMGM PA’s welcome offers in the list above. While this isn’t a necessary step for all sportsbooks, giving new players their choice of offers to see which tailors their desires better is a generous gesture.

A few of the sportsbooks with the best welcome bonuses mentioned above are BetMGM PA (With a Bet $10, get $200 bonus bets or first bet offer up to $1,500), ESPN BET PA (With a bet anything, get $250 in bonus bets), and Caesars Sportsbook PA (With a first bet offer worth up to $1,000).

Different welcome offers explained

As you’ve seen above, there are many different types of welcome bonuses deployed by sports betting companies. Some change their welcome offer more than others. Some have multiple offers to choose from while some just have one universal offer. Ultimately, you’ll typically find one of these types of offers at every sportsbook.

Deposit match offers

Of the three types of welcome offers, deposit matches are the least common you’ll come across. These offers are traditionally more seen across some of the best online casino bonuses. But occasionally a sportsbook will offer to match a certain percentage of your first deposit up to a certain amount.

After your deposit has been matched, you’ll likely have a wagering requirement to meet. An example is BetMGM Pennsylvania’s 10x wagering requirement on your 20% deposit match. If you get $300 in deposit matched funds, $3,000 is what you must bet before BetMGM will allow you to withdraw your cash winnings.

Bonus bets

The type of welcome offer growing increasingly popular in the U.S. is giving out bonus bets after you place or settle your first bet after registering for your account. Some platforms will instantly give you bonus bets after submitting your bet slip. Others will require you to wait for your first bet to settle before crediting these bonus bets.

Something else that differentiates bonus bets on different platforms is how they’re distributed. BetMGM Pennsylvania’s bet $10, get $200 bonus bets offer divides your reward into four $50 bets. Others like FanDuel Pennsylvania’s offer let you use your bonus bets in any capacity you desire.

No sweat offers

This final type of welcome bonus isn’t seen quite as often as it was a year ago, but is still one offered a good bit across sportsbooks. No sweat offer can also be known as first bet or safety net first bet offers. Think of this as a type of insurance you opt-into that kicks in if you lose your fist bet.

The stake you lose won’t be refunded back to you in cash you can withdraw. Instead, it gets refunded as bonus bets you can use to pay for further wagers. These bonus bets will have a designated timeframe to be used before expiring, so make sure you use them before you lose them!

Available bet types in PA

Pennsylvania is no different than other states in North America in that there are an abundance of bet types available to wager on. Of course, there are standard bet types like spread and moneyline. But your options go far beyond that. Examples of bet types and what they are can be seen below.

Spread

Spreads are a way to bet on how far apart you think two teams will finish from one another at the final score. This is an interesting bet type because you can bet on an underdog such as a +5.5 point one and win your bet if they either win or lose by five or fewer points.

But if you wager on a favorite such as a -5.5 point one, you’re betting on that team winning by six points or more. Spreads change regularly during games and can slightly vary from one sportsbook to another. Odds for these bets are traditionally around -110, but can be vastly different in sports like baseball.

Totals

Totals markets are a way to bet on how many points, goals, runs, etc. are scored combined between two teams in a given game. Odds hover around the -110 range for these wagers as well on a lot of sports but change a lot in some instances like hockey and soccer.

It’s simply a game of over or under, with the combined point total being what you’re betting on. You can bet on individual team totals markets as well, and even take it to betting on totals markets for individual quarters and halves.

Moneyline

New sports bettors will find moneyline markets to be the easiest market to understand. This is because you’re placing a bet on the team you believe will win the game. The bigger the spread is for a game, the more moneyline prices will contrast from one another.

As is the case with spread bets, the favorite in any game will have a (-) sign next to their odds compared to a (+) sign next to the underdog’s odds.

Parlay betting

Let’s take the last three types of bets mentioned into consideration. Now what if you want to combine them together across different games? For example, you want to bet on an NFL moneyline, NBA spread, and NHL spread. You can combine all of these bets into a parlay, which is one all-encompassing wager.

Unless you opt-into a promotion that states otherwise, your parlay bet will only win if every individual bet placed in it wins. Each individual bet is also referred to as a leg.

Same game parlays

The difference between a same game parlay and traditional parlay is in the name. When you’re betting on a same game parlay, all the legs in your parlay must come from the same game. Sportsbooks will have same game parlays already created you can bet on, or you can create your own by going to the same game parlays section on any game.

Futures betting markets

Do you have a confident pick in who will win the Super Bowl or MVP award? Maybe you have a strong take on who will win a certain division. If this is the case, you can wager a futures bet on that happening. Some sportsbooks prioritize futures markets more than others, so you might have to search around some if you have a specific wager in mind.

Live betting

You don’t need to sweat if you’ve missed out on placing a bet before a game starts. Live betting markets let you find bets to place during a game. Some prop bets won’t be available all game, but spreads, moneylines, and totals markets will be available with fluctuating odds and amounts throughout any given game.

Different mobile sports betting apps have different ways of accessing live betting markets. But they usually put them front and center and make them easy to find.

Live streaming apps

Sportsbooks adding live streaming functionality is a feature that’s still relatively new to the scene. Being able to live stream any game makes it more convenient to place live bets, as you can watch them unfold in real time on the go. Check your sportsbook by going to the live betting section of your app to see if live streaming is something you can utilize or not.

Available markets to bet in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania players will have no shortage of available betting markets to wager on in the Keystone State. Every sportsbook will be slightly different when it comes to the number of betting markets available, but markets such as the four major North American sports will be available everywhere.

Pennsylvania is a state that allows players to bet on college sports, so you’ll see the likes of college football and college basketball available across the board as well. Below is a list of some betting markets to wager on.

NFL NBA MLB NHL College football College basketball Soccer Golf Tennis MMA Boxing Motorsports Lacrosse Etc.

Retail sports betting in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to a number of retail sportsbooks that allow users to go into a physical location and place their bets. Different locations are partnered with different sportsbooks.

Locations can be found all throughout the Keystone State ensuring you have a location accessible within a couple of hours no matter where you live. Below is a list of the different retail sportsbook locations listed alphabetically by which sportsbook operates it.

Presque Isle Downs & Casino (BetAmerica PA) Wild Creek Casino Sportsbook (BetFred PA) BetRivers Sportsbook Philadelphia (BetRivers PA) Rivers Casino Philadelphia Sportsbook (BetRivers PA) Rivers Pittsburgh Sportsbook (BetRivers PA) Parx Sportsbook (betParx PA) South Philadelphia Race & Sportsbook (betParx PA) Harrah’s Philadelphia (Caesars Sportsbook PA) The Meadows Sportsbook (DraftKings PA) Live! Casino Philadelphia (FanDuel PA) Live! Casino Pittsburgh (FanDuel PA) Valley Forge Casino Sportsbook (FanDuel PA) Mount Airy Casino Sportsbook (FOX Bet PA) Mohegan Sun Pocono (Unibet PA) The Downs at Lehigh Valley (Unibet PA) Hollywood Casino Sportsbook

Fantasy sports operators in PA

An alternative to sports betting in Pennsylvania is playing daily fantasy sports (DFS). DFS are types of games sports fans can play that involve competing against either fellow players or the company. You put in your money to play and can win money depending on how you perform.

Most states in North America have legalized DFS and Pennsylvania is just one of them. Just six states don’t allow DFS, with those bing Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Washington.

FanDuel and DraftKings each have their own DFS platform with games that are popular amongst players. Outside of them, a couple of companies that specialize in this area include Underdog Fantasy and Boom Fantasy.

Another difference in DFS versus sports betting in PA is the minimum age requirement. While you have to be 21 to wager on sports, you can be 18 or older and start playing DFS contests,

Deposits and Withdrawal Methods in PA

The list of deposit and withdrawal methods available through various sportsbooks in Pennsylvania won’t always be identical from one to another. Some sportsbooks like FanDuel PA have a wide amount of deposit and withdrawal options available, while others like Fanatics Sportsbook PA are limited in banking options.

Below is a list of different methods you’ll come across at different sportsbooks. You can check what methods your specific sportsbook has by going to make a deposit or withdrawal in your account.

Debit/credit cards (VISA, Mastercard, etc.) Online bank transfer PayPal Venmo Apple Pay Skrill Wire transfer e-Checks ACH PrePaid cards PayNearMe

Convenience of using online PA Sportsbooks

Using an online sportsbook that’s been approved by the Pennsylvania gaming control board is the safest way of gambling online. It’s a much safer option than using offshore sportsbooks (More on that in the FAQ section at the bottom of this article).

Online sportsbooks make it easier than ever before to take your mobile betting on the go. Getting a mobile app on your phone is as simple as going to the app store on your phone and downloading it. Being able to open the app and easily access your bets makes it more convenient than ever to bet on sports.

If you’re looking to bet on a game as it’s already happening, you can also conveniently do so with a sportsbook simply by accessing the live betting feature on your app.

Responsible Gambling Tools on PA sports betting sites

Responsible gambling is a topic that can’t be discussed enough. Gambling is meant to be a form of entertainment. The sportsbooks you can sign up with in Pennsylvania and the U.S. are not meant to become a source of income.

For those who develop a gambling problem, it can feel like there’s no way out. That couldn’t be further from the truth, and every online sportsbook has implemented resources and links within their product to access for ways to get help.

In addition to including resources to contact, sportsbooks allow you to impose restrictions on yourself. These can include deposit, withdrawal, and play time limits. There’s even a self-exclusion option sportsbooks have that will lock you out of your account for a set period of time.

Each sportsbook makes it easy to find these tools.They’ll typically be in one of the two top corners on the home screen of your mobile app.

Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Apps FAQs

Is sports betting legal in Pennsylvania?

The short and sweet answer to this question is yes. Sports betting in both retail and online settings in the Keystone State and has been since the end of 2017. For more information on this topic, see the section atop this piece where sports betting being legal in Pennsylvania was discussed.

Are online PA sportsbooks better than offshore sites?

Without question, licensed PA sportsbooks are better and safer than offshore sites. In order to legally operate in the Keystone State, the Pennsylvania gaming control board must approve an application sent in by a sportsbook. This process includes making sure the sportsbook is safe, and it getting approved makes it legal.

Offshore sites aren’t regulated by a governing body and can cause you issues if you run into problems given they operate outside of the U.S. Ultimately, it’s a good idea to use licensed sportsbook over offshore sites.

Do I have to pay taxes on my winnings?

Pennsylvania sports bettors will have to pay federal taxes on winnings over a certain amount. If you win 300x or more of your stake ($600 on a $2 bet is where this threshold starts), you’ll receive W-2G’s in the mail to file during tax season.

What is the legal betting age in Pennsylvania?

The Keystone State requires sports bettors to be 21 years or older. When you sign up for your account, you’ll have to enter and verify your personal information. You won’t be able to successfully sign up for an account if you’re not 21 or older.

How do I contact customer support on online PA sportsbooks?

Every sportsbook has a way of being contacted for help whether it’s through an email, live chat box, or phone number. Different companies have different options available, and some operate 24/7 while others don’t.

Each app will have a different way of accessing customer support. But you’ll typically be able to find it without too much struggle by playing around with it and accessing your account settings.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.