Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook Promotions & Bonuses | January 2024

Pennsylvania is home to one of the nation’s most extensive online sports betting markets. The Keystone State features highly-regarded online sports betting sites such as BetMGM Sportsbook PA, FanDuel Sportsbook PA, and Caesars Sportsbook PA, among many other fantastic options.

Each Pennsylvania online sportsbook app also offers a welcome bonus for first-time users who register for a new account. Pennsylvania online sportsbook promotions and bonuses often include bonus bet giveaways, Second Chance Bets, No Sweat Bets, deposit matches, and even the rare no-deposit bonus.

In this review, we’ll discuss the best Pennsylvania sportsbook promos and bonuses that are up for grabs right now, along with how users can claim them, info on existing-user promotions for longtime players, and much more.

More on the Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Promos

Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Promotions & Bonuses: January 2024

2024 has finally arrived, and there are a number of exciting sportsbook welcome offers available for first-time users based in Pennsylvania. Below is our list of the best Pennsylvania sportsbook promotions and bonuses available right now:

1. BetMGM Sportsbook Pennsylvania Bonus Code

BetMGM Sportsbook Pennsylvania has two excellent bonus codes up for grabs to kick off the new year. New users with the site can choose between either of the following bonus offers, but must select just one of the two.

The first BetMGM PA bonus code available to new players is PHILLY1500, which offers new users a 20% match on their first deposit up to $1,500 in sports bonus funds. The minimum deposit is $10.

This is a superb bonus code value when compared with other operators. Once you’ve placed your initial deposit, the money that was matched has to meet 10x wagering requirements by 30 days in order to withdraw your cash earnings. There’s a good amount of bet types to use the deposit bonus, like first and second half bets, player props, exotic bets, and more.

The second BetMGM PA bonus code on offer is INQUIRERMGM, which provides all new players with a Bet & Get opportunity. New users who utilize this code can place a simple $5+ wager on any market after registration and instantly take home $158 in bonus bets regardless of their wager’s outcome.

While both of these offers have their strengths and weaknesses, it’s important to select the right offer for you. As mentioned above, new users will only be able to claim one of these two offers - choose wisely!

2. FanDuel Sportsbook Pennsylvania Promo Code

In terms of online sports betting promos, FanDuel Sportsbook PA also ranks near the top.

The deal is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets with a minimum deposit of $10. There is no FanDuel PA promo code needed to obtain this offer, as new users can claim it by simply clicking on this link. You’ll get the full amount of bonus bets within 72 hours after bet placement.

You don’t have to use the bonus bets all at once, but they have to be claimed within seven days. Additionally, cashed out wagers aren’t eligible for this promo code deal.

FanDuel Pennsylvania also offers one of the strongest collections of markets among PA online sportsbooks. FanDuel Sportsbook PA has a large amount of international coverage in sports like soccer and basketball, all of which are eligible to wager on to obtain the site’s welcome bonus!

3. Caesars Sportsbook Pennsylvania Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Pennsylvania delivers one of the strongest PA sports betting promotions on the market.

Right now, new users who register with Caesars Sportsbook PA using the promo code INQUIRER1000 can get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses.

The bonus bet is paid as a single token and has to be utilized within 14 days. The bet also has to be placed and settled within 30 days after signing up at Caesars Sportsbook PA. The bonus bet will be equivalent to the initial wager’s stake up to a maximum of $1,000.

There are tons of options for spreads, money lines, totals and more to use the promo code deal on at Caesars Sportsbook PA.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook Pennsylvania Bonus Code

BetRivers Sportsbook PA’s welcome offer is another promo code to take note of.

New users in PA can score a Second Chance Bet worth up to $500 with no promo code needed - simply click on this link to claim yours today!

If your first bet is successful, you collect your earnings and carry on per usual. However, if your first bet is unsuccessful, you’ll gain a bonus bet equal to your initial wager’s lost stake.

There are no minimum odds for this Second Chance Bet offer. The minimum deposit is $10. The bonus bet will populate within 24 hours once the qualifying wager settles and is set to expire after 30 days. The bonus bet can be used on any sports betting option within regular sportsbook betting limits.

5. ESPN BET Pennsylvania Promo Code

The Worldwide Leader in Sports made its highly anticipated entry into the sports betting industry in November 2023 after striking a 10-year, $1.5 billion agreement with PENN Entertainment.

ESPN BET Pennsylvania has quickly vaulted into a top sports betting option in the state thanks to a variety of unique features. Right now, first-time players can register using the ESPN BET PA promo code INQUIRER to unlock a special Bet & Get promotion that allows users to bet any amount on any game and instantly receive $150 in bonus bets!

ESPN BET PA features alternative player props, ‘no to score’ markets, and a plethora of daily odds boosts. The functionality of the sports betting app has also garnered plenty of rave reviews so far from users.

6. DraftKings Sportsbook Pennsylvania Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook PA has been a titan in PA since launching in the Keystone State in November 2019.

DraftKings Sportsbook PA boasts one of the best sports betting apps in the industry. The product is extremely user-friendly and effortless to navigate.

DraftKings Sportsbook PA has a top-notch array of sports betting types, particularly with player props. Same Game Parlays are a breeze to create with the operator’s building tool.

Also, users have indicated that payouts are rapid through methods such as PayPal.

7. betPARX Sportsbook Pennsylvania Promo Code

betPARX Sportsbook PA entered the state in June 2019 after already being a well-established casino and racing brand in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

betPARX PA is another solid option for users with safe and secure online banking methods. The operator has superb features like live betting and early cashouts. There’s also a diverse list of betting markets and niche sports like darts, snooker, and cricket.

8. Betway Sportsbook Pennsylvania Promo Code

Betway Sportsbook PA launched in the state in June 2021 via a deal with the Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia. The operator was originally established overseas in Malta prior to expanding to the US.

Betway Sportsbook PA has an easy to use app with a good amount of markets. Additionally, there are unique sports offered, such as Gaelic Football, badminton, and handball. Customer service is also another strong point, as the live chat function is easy to locate on the platform.

Types of Pennsylvania Signup Bonuses

There are many different types of signup bonuses for those looking to get started with online sports betting in Pennsylvania.

Here’s an overview of some of the popular offerings within sports betting promo deals offered to new users.

Bonus Bets

Bonus bets are dispersed as a form of site credit to a new user in many PA sportsbook promo code deals. For example, the FanDuel welcome bonus is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets. Bonus bets are often distributed in allotments and must be used within a certain time span, or they’ll become void.

Second Chance Bets

A Second Chance Bet is when a user gets their initial wager amount back in bonus bets if it is a losing wager. Usually, an online sportsbook will grant a full refund of the initial wager up to a certain amount. There will be a designated wagering requirement before you can make a withdrawal.

No Sweat Bets

A No Sweat Bet often has different names across sports betting apps. But in general, a user makes a first bet, and if that bet loses, they receive a bonus bet equal to the initial wagering amount. This is essentially the same offer as the Second Chance Bet mentioned above.

Deposit Matches

A deposit match bonus is when an online sportsbook matches a user’s initial deposit up to a particular amount in bonus bets. There are even deposit match bonuses which go up to 100% that max out for a certain initial deposit amount. Let’s say there’s a 100% deposit match deal for up to $500. If you make an initial deposit of $500, you’ll be credited with $500 in bonus bets to make your balance $1,000.

No Deposit Bonus

A no deposit bonus is often reserved for special sports events like the Super Bowl or March Madness. All a new user has to do is create an account with an online sports betting operator, and they’ll earn a certain amount of bonus bets. These deals don’t net that much in bonus bets, and there will probably be wagering requirements, but it’s still good to look out for these opportunities.

Existing User Promos at Pennsylvania Sportsbooks

Existing user betting promos are very important for PA online sportsbooks in order to retain new users after they’ve claimed their welcome bonus offer.

Let’s look at some examples, such as referral bonuses, daily boosts, and special event parlays.

Referral Bonuses

A referral bonus, also known as Refer-A-Friend, is a sports betting reward that rewards users who bring a new customer onto an online sportsbook. When your friend uses your referral link to sign up at an online sportsbook, both you and your friend will receive an allotted amount in bonus bets after they meet the requirements of the deal.

Daily Boosts

Daily boosts are odds boosts provided by online sports betting apps for particular betting markets. All the top online sportsbooks will have odds boosts each day that you should look out for in order to extract the best value on your wagers. Frequently, there’ll be maximum wagering limits to curb your total earnings if your bet wins, but it’s still a worthwhile feature.

Special Event Parlays

Pennsylvania sports betting platforms will also have special event parlays for users to take advantage of in a variety of leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more.

For example, an online sportsbook could offer insurance on Same Game Parlays. Let’s say you have an NBA Same Game Parlay in which one of your legs loses. You would earn back a certain amount in bonus bets under insurance for Same Game Parlays.

What Sports Can I Wager on in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania sports fans are widely regarded as some of the most passionate in the nation. All of the platforms we’ve mentioned with the best PA sportsbook promos will also have the best sports and leagues to wager on. You can also wager on college sports in PA, with the exception of player props.

Here’s a list of some of the most popular sports that PA sports bettors can wager on:

Football: NFL, NCAAF Basketball: NBA, NCAAB Baseball: MLB Hockey: NHL Soccer: MLS, various international leagues Tennis: ATP, WTA Golf: PGA Tour, LGPA Tour Motorsports: NASCAR, F1 Fighting: MMA and boxing Olympics

PA Sports Betting Promos Terms and Conditions

It’s very important to follow the terms and conditions in order to get the most out of PA sportsbook promos.

Here are some of the key details to be aware of when utilizing a sportsbook promo.

Qualifying Bets

A qualifying wager is the first wager you need to set to collect the welcome bonus. For instance, at Caesars Sportsbook Pennsylvania, you have to place a first bet of at least $10 to claim the site’s PA sports betting promo.

After your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll then receive the benefits of the welcome bonus.

Minimum and Maximum Odds

Each PA sportsbook promo code deal will have minimum and maximum odds in place.

Minimum odds are the lowest odds that PA sportsbooks will accept on a sports betting type. Maximum odds are the largest designated number of a qualifiable wager.

Minimum and Maximum Wagers

There are minimum and maximum wagers for each specific welcome bonus at Pennsylvania sports betting sites.

For example, at FanDuel Sportsbook PA, you have to make a real money wager of at least $5 to collect your bonus bets. On the other hand, there’s a maximum wager amount enforced at every online sportsbook. This means you can’t bet more than that set amount.

Playthrough Requirements

Playthrough requirements in PA sportsbook promos indicate how many times you need to play the bonus money prior to being allowed to withdraw.

For instance, if you have $150 in bonus money with a 3x playthrough requirement, you’ll have to set $450 of wagers until you’re able to withdraw earnings at a PA sports betting platform.

This is why it’s key to read the terms and conditions for each welcome bonus to fully understand what it entails.

Pennsylvania Responsible Gambling

While it’s thrilling to participate in legal wagering through PA sports betting apps, it’s paramount to also gamble responsibly, beginning with your signup bonus.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has a variety of resources for responsible gambling on its site.

Anyone who needs help can call 1-800-GAMBLER, text 1-800-522-4700, or access the online chat function link on the site. The site also has a link to Gambler’s Anonymous of PA, and you can sign up for self-exclusion.

Each online sports betting platform will also have self-help tools such as user limits and timeouts to corral any of your potential concerns.

Don’t hesitate to utilize any of these options if you suspect you’re having issues related to sports betting.

Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Promos FAQs

We’ve covered the most frequently asked questions about Pennsylvania sportsbook promos and bonuses below:

What’s the best sports betting promo in Pennsylvania?

The best PA online sports betting promo belongs to BetMGM Pennsylvania. With the bonus code PHILLY1500, new users gain a 20% deposit match on their initial deposit up to $1,500 in sports bonus.

How do you claim a sportsbook promo in Pennsylvania?

PA online sportsbooks will each have respective sports betting bonuses for new users. Some Pennsylvania sports betting bonuses will require a promo code that you must enter during the signup process. Refer to the PA sportsbook promo codes in this article to collect each book’s signup bonus.

Who is allowed to sports bet in Pennsylvania?

Users must be at least 21 years old and physically present in the state to participate at PA sports betting sites.

How many welcome promos can I sign up for in Pennsylvania?

There’s no limit to how many PA sportsbook promos you can take advantage of. You can obtain all of the Pennsylvania sportsbook promotions available to capitalize on all of the state’s signup bonus opportunities.

What is the best Pennsylvania sports betting site?

BetMGM Pennsylvania is the top PA online sports betting site for a variety of factors, such as its stellar app and massive amount of bet types.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.