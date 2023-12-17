Best NFL prop bets for Sunday’s Week 15 slate include Rams offensive dominance

Just four weeks of NFL action remain including Sunday’s Week 15 games. With four games already played and one game left to be played Monday, just 11 games are taking place Sunday.

I’ve gathered some of my best NFL prop bets I feel most confident in to bet on this week. The sportsbook I’m using for these odds and props is FanDuel.

See which of the best NFL betting sites you should consider signing up with before betting on Week 15′s NFL action

Best NFL prop bets for Week 15

Cooper Kupp anytime touchdown scorer (+120)

Few star players have had as frustrating a year as Cooper Kupp. Between Oct. 22 and Dec. 3, Kupp didn’t register 50 yards in any game and scored just once. That changed last week with a vintage 115 yard performance that included a touchdown.

The Washington Commanders defense has been wretched since trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat. They surrender the most points and yards per game in the league. Matthew Stafford and company should light up the box score, giving Kupp a potential big game.

In addition to this bet, Puka Nacua scoring a touchdown at +130 odds and Matthew Stafford over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -205 odds are picks I feel are safe for this matchup.

Stefon Diggs over 6.5 receptions (+120)

Stefon Diggs hasn’t registered seven or more catches in a game since Oct. 26. With Dalton Kincaid and James Cook’s roles growing, Diggs has seemingly been less important. But make no mistake, Diggs is their best player and he’s still received a healthy target share.

The Dallas Cowboys are a formidable matchup, but the Buffalo Bills’ playoff hopes ride on a win. Diggs is still Josh Allen’s best player to throw to, and Diggs is a player you can count on to make an impact in these kinds of situations. This game being in Buffalo helps too.

Ezekiel Elliott under 67.5 rushing yards (-114)

One of Week 14′s biggest surprises was seeing Ezekiel Elliott pop off for 140 scrimmage yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers. To Pittsburgh’s credit however, Elliott only amassed 68 rushing yards on 22 carries. He’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Kansas City ranks 20th against the run, but I’m projecting a bounce back game from their defense. The Chiefs’ defense was borderline elite in the first half of the year and are more talented than the Patriots’ offense in every way.

Bijan Robinson over 64.5 rushing yards (-114)

Another player experiencing a frustrating year has been Bijan Robinson. Despite being the most talented player on his offense, head coach Arthur Smith has refused to let the reigns lose and give him the main workload. Despite that, Robinson’s come on strong lately.

Robinson has a touchdown in three of his last four games and went for 91 and 95 yards in two of his last four games. The Panthers are a team in shambles, and their run defense is 22nd in rushing. Robinson should have a big game as the Falcons fight for the NFC South.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.