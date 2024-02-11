Best Super Bowl 58 player props to wager on includes Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

With so many sportsbooks and so many Super Bowl 58 player props to consider, it can be hard to know where to start when betting on the Chiefs vs 49ers. That’s why I looked at some of the best NFL betting sites in BetMGM and FanDuel to find prop bets for you to bet on.

Best Super Bowl 58 player props

(Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Patrick Mahomes under 262.5 passing yards (-110 on FanDuel)

Patrick Mahomes hasn’t gone over 262 passing yards since December 17th. Since putting up 424 passing yards on October 22nd, he’s gone over 262.5 passing yards just twice.

With unreliable playmakers outside of Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, the ground game saw increased work with Isiah Pacheco running for 4.6 yards per carry this year.

Mahomes manages the game more now than he ever has before, and deep shots are incredibly rare. In three prior Super Bowls, Mahomes averages just 246 passing yards per game on the third lowest average yards per completion of any Super Bowl quarterback.

Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards (-110 on FanDuel)

While I’m going under on Mahomes’ passing yards, I’m banging the over on Kelce having a huge performance. Kelce is second in NFL postseason history in receiving yards and has 257 yards in his three Super Bowl appearances (85.6 average).

It’s no coincidence Kansas City saw their offense get going after deprioritizing all the skill position players on offense that weren’t Kelce and Rice.

Even though Kelce majorly disappointed during the regular season, he put up 75 and 116 yards in his last two games and is by far the most reliable player Mahomes has to throw to.

Brock Purdy under 30.5 passing attempts (-110 on BetMGM)

This prop and the following one go hand-in-hand, as I see Christian McCaffrey getting a massive workload while Brock Purdy is asked to do enough to compliment the superstar running back.

I see a game where possessions are at a premium, as both teams could look to rely on the ground game due to the stellar pass rush and linebacking play both defenses possess.

While Purdy has seen his passing volume increase in the last four weeks, Purdy didn’t go over 30 passing attempts between October 1st and Christmas Day.

Christian McCaffrey over 18.5 rushing attempts (-135 on BetMGM)

My two ingredients of my aforementioned prediction for a lower possession game and both teams looking to rush the ball more are a recipe for McCaffrey having a big game.

The 49ers ranked sixth in the league in rushing attempts this year at 29.3, and McCaffrey averaged 17 of those carries. His 5.4 yards per carry will be something Kyle Shanahan will look to use to his advantage.

It’s no secret San Francisco wants to run their offense through McCaffrey. With two weeks off in-between the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, he should be healthy and ready for a huge workload as the 49ers best player on the roster.

Three honorable mention Super Bowl 58 player props

Deebo Samuel over 16.5 rushing yards (-110 on FanDuel) George Kittle over 3.5 receptions (-158 on FanDuel) Kyle Juszczyk over 0.5 receptions (-175 on BetMGM)

