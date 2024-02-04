Make this Travis Kelce receiving yards prop bet before Chiefs face 49ers in Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is exactly seven days away as of time of publish, and there are countless prop bets across the best NFL betting sites to consider betting on before the big game kicks off.

Of all the prop bets I’ve seen, the one I like the most is Travis Kelce having a dominant game with over 69.5 receiving yards on BetMGM where the odds are -115.

Why Travis Kelce having a vintage game with at least 70 receiving yards is the best Super Bowl prop bet

Of the 106 active players suiting up for the Super Bowl, none will be in the limelight quite to the degree of Kelce. While his relationship with Taylor Swift will be how many know the future Hall of Famer, others know him for being arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes and Kelce have the most touchdowns connected on by any tandem in NFL history. Kelce recently broke Jerry Rice’s long-standing record for the most career catches in the postseason. The 34 year old is second all-time in postseason yards and touchdowns.

Those counting numbers do a great job setting the table for what makes Kelce a future hall of famer. His production in the Chiefs’ three playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl showed that despite what was viewed as a subpar regular season, Kelce is operating at 100%.

Kelce amassed over 70 yards in all three games. What’s more impressive is that he caught all 11 targets against the Ravens and 12 of his 16 combined targets against Buffalo and Miami. With an average of 11.9 yards per reception, Kelce is someone who will give the 49ers headaches.

My confidence in Kelce is only reinforced by him being able to succeed like he did against the Ravens. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are the NFL’s best linebacker duo, but Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen were the AFC’s best linebacker duo who got torched by Kelce in the championship game.

Another reason I’m this confident in Kelce is he and Rashee Rice have seen their roles increase as the Chiefs have deprioritized their other weapons. Part of the Chiefs’ struggles this season were relying on the likes of Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and other wide receivers who simply aren’t very good.

Kelce and Rice make up 68% of the Chiefs’ receiving yards in the playoffs and have caught 43 of Mahomes’ 70 completions. Kansas City has been effective on the ground with Isaiah Pacheco, but the 49ers were the league’s fifth best run defense and will likely make it difficult on the second-year back.

Finally, the 49ers offense should be able to score a lot of points in this game. While the Chiefs possess their best defense in the Mahomes era, I envision Andy Reid having to dial up a lot of passes particularly in the second half to keep pace with the star-studded 49ers roster.

If that holds true, there’s nobody Mahomes will look to more in the biggest of moments than Kelce, who hauled in 16 receptions for 214 yards in the dynasty’s two Super Bowl wins.

Best Super Bowl prop bet

Travis Kelce over 69.5 receiving yards on BetMGM (-115)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.