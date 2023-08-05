bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Bet $1 Saturday and get $200 in bonus bets

A welcome offer of bet $1 get $200 in bonus bets is up for grabs and you can receive this welcome bonus by using the bet365 bonus code PINEWS during sign-up.

That’s right, guaranteed bonus bets are able to be yours with just $1 of your own money needing to be wagered on a betting market with odds of -500 or longer.

Before proceeding, make sure you reside in a state where bet365 is operational in: Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey, Tennessee, or Colorado.

Why you should sign up with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS

One of the best sportsbook promo codes you’ll come across belongs to bet365 Sportsbook, as its bet-and-get welcome offer gives players the most bang for their buck.

Along with having a marvelous welcome bonus for new players, bet365 offers arguably the most complete betting experience of all the best sports betting sites in the industry.

With the exception of their limited availability, there’s not many flaws to bet365′s platform. If you’re looking for promotions, there are early payout offers and parlay boost promotions.

The bet365 mobile app is also reliable with star ratings of 4.8 and 4.6 on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.

To round it all out, bet365 has a deep selection of betting markets that encompass whatever you could want to bet on Saturday.

Instructions to using the bet365 bonus code

The quickest way to be taken to bet365′s sign-up page is by clicking on the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information with bet365 PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to type in when prompted for one Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions and deposit $10 or more into your account to finalize the registration process Find a betting market you wish to bet at least $1 on and make sure it has -500 or longer odds After you’ve placed your bet, wait for it to settle as a win or loss and see your $200 in bonus bets credited to your account As long as you don’t let your account go inactive for 90 consecutive days, your bonus bets won’t expire Although you cannot withdraw bonus bets straight up as cash, you can withdraw bonus bets if used as your stake in a winning wager

What to bet your bet365 bonus code on Saturday

Odds are courtesy of bet365 Sportsbook, accurate as of time of publish and subject to change.

There are a few notable events in sports going down Saturday, including the Women’s World Cup, MLB regular season, and the boxing match of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz.

bet365 has boxing markets aplenty available for Paul vs Diaz, with Paul being a somewhat surprisingly massive -450 favorite. Diaz is at +325 to win.

There are also plenty of bet-boost parlays available with odds ranging from +450 to +1400.

As for the MLB slate Saturday, the two biggest games in my view are the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox and Astros vs. Yankees.

With the AL East being the most competitive division in baseball, Boston and New York see themselves at the bottom of the division.

This makes each game of the utmost importance, especially in the case of the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox since Toronto is slightly ahead of Boston and New York for third place in the division behind Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.