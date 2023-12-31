Sign up with bet365 bonus code PINEWS and choose your bonus for NFL, any market Sunday

The bet365 bonus code PINEWS is one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the U.S. When you use this code during sign-up, you’ll either be allowed to get your first bet up to $1,000 paid back as bonus bets if it loses or $150 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more settles.

Additionally, bet365 is offering a strong sign up offer to new customers overseas. If you live outside North America, use PI365 as your bonus code and you’ll be enrolled in whatever offer is in your country.

bet365 bonus code: What you need to know before choosing your welcome offer

Where can you sign up with bet365?

Even though bet365 started out overseas, they’ve expanded into the U.S. and have quickly worked their way into many states. They operate out of CO, NJ, IA, KY, OH, and VA as of time of publish.

What can I bet on with bet365?

You can bet on all sorts of betting markets on bet365. They’re one of the best NFL betting sites, which bodes well considering the NFL is the primary sport in focus Sunday with a whopping 14 games being played. That said, there’s one catch to be wary of before submitting your first bet.

You must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer when you sign up for bet365. If your first bet is on a market that doesn’t meet those minimum odds, you’ll forego the bonus bets attached to either welcome offer. Eligible odds include examples like -200 or +200 but not -600 or -700.

How do I sign up with bet365?

Signing up is a simple process that can be started by clicking an offer module or link in this piece. Enter your personal information along the way and don’t forget to type in PINEWS as the bonus code that referred you. After you type the bonus code in is when you can select your sign up offer.

Make your first deposit of $10 or more to finish the registration process and now you’re free to find an eligible betting market to place your first wager on. All the bonus bets you receive can be divided up into whatever ways you desire as long as you have activity in your account once every 90 days.

Week 17 NFL slate for bet365 players to wager on

Even though the NFL playoffs are still two weeks away, Week 17′s assortment of games includes many matchups that feel like playoff games. That’s true in Sunday Night Football where the Packers take on the Vikings with a wild card spot potentially on the line.

The game most eyes will be on in the 1:00 p.m. window is Dolphins vs Ravens where the winner could very well find themselves with a first round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

In the NFC South, the Buccaneers can win the division by defeating the Saints and locking in the No. 4 seed. In more wild card game implications, the Steelers vs Seahawks and Raiders vs Colts games are two worth keeping an eye on that could deliver exciting finishes.

A couple of other games of note are the Chargers vs Broncos, Rams vs Giants, and Bengals vs Chiefs. In particular, I’m interested to see if Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense can finally have a great game against a rival team.

The games not mentioned yet are the Cardinals vs Eagles, Panthers vs Jaguars, and 49ers vs Commanders. How Philadelphia, Jacksonville, and San Francisco respond after adversity in recent times will be telling with the playoffs around the corner.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.