bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose $1K bet insurance or $150 bonus bets Wednesday

The bet365 bonus code PINEWS will give you a selection between two welcome bonuses Wednesday. Those bonuses are either a $1,000 first bet safety net or a bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets promotion. If you’re overseas, use code PI365 to sign up.

If you choose bet365′s first bet safety net, you’re insuring your first bet up to $1,000. If your bet results in a loss, the amount you lost will be converted into bonus bets. With bet365′s bet and get promo, your first bet of at least $5 just needs to settle win or loss for you to be credited $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

You need to keep in mind bet365 will require odds of -500 or longer on your first bet. If your first bet doesn’t have odds of -500 or longer (Like +400 or -400), your first bet won’t be insured or guarantee you bonus bets after it settles.

After your receive your bonus bets, you’re able to divide them up however you wish. You can wager multiple small bets, a couple large bets, or anything else in-between. Being able to use your bonus bets however you want is one of the reasons bet365 is one of the best sports betting sites to sign up with.

How do you sign up for the bet365 bonus code?

If you’ve not already started signing up for the bet365 bonus code, you can click one of the offer modules or pieces of linked text at the top of this piece to be directed to bet365′s registration page. You’ll be asked to enter and verify your personal information which includes your name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN. When prompted to type in a promo code, PINEWS is what you can type in (Unless you’re overseas, in which case PI365 is your code). Choose your preferred sign-up bonus between the two options. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account and make sure you only place your first bet on something with -500 or longer odds. If you redeem bet365′s first bet safety net, your bet up to $1,000 will be paid back in bonus bets if it results in a loss. If you redeem bet365′s bet and get bonus, $150 in bonus bets will be yours after you settle a $5 minimum bet on any market. Bonus bets can be split up however you want over the next seven days before they expire.

Looking at Wednesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament action with bet365 odds

Odds from bet365 are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

While games in the NHL and MLB are also subject to being wagered on, the games where the highest stakes are being had Wednesday are in the NBA where the Eastern Conference takes its turn playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The first game tipping off is the Heat vs 76ers, where Philadelphia enter as 4.5 point favorites over Miami. The 76ers moneyline is -200 versus +165 for the Heat in a game with a low 207.5 point totals market.

I feel good about the 76ers winning this one. While I don’t want to doubt Miami after they proved me wrong in last year’s play-in tournament, the 76ers have been as hot as any team in the league since Joel Embiid returned to the lineup.

The second game is Hawks vs Bulls, where Chicago are three point favorites with a -155 moneyline compared to the Hawks’ +130 moneyline. The totals market for this game is 220 points.

I don’t feel great about picking either team in this game, but Chicago get my support by a slim margin. Atlanta’s lack of defense is a massive concern in a game like this, and I see this game exceeding the 220 point mark easily.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.